VIP PODCAST 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-14-2018): How exactly Vince took over WWE from his dad, Zeus, WWE’s Breakout Stars, Rousey, Reigns, Asuka, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 14, 2018 episode. Topics included:

Zeus in the WWF

WrestleMania sign

All Japan rising profile

Breakout Stars in WWE

Next big UFC Stars

Better Top Ten List

New Impact

Four Horsewomen

Who would you get behind in WWE that could be difference-makers

Would you listen to fans if it went against your instincts as a promoter

UFC’s next breakout stars

Weight limits

Time limits

Ronda Rousey

How did Vince McMahon take over for his dad exactly

Asuka

Roman Reigns

And even more

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO