VIP PODCAST 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-14-2018): How exactly Vince took over WWE from his dad, Zeus, WWE’s Breakout Stars, Rousey, Reigns, Asuka, more (61 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 14, 2018 episode. Topics included:
- Zeus in the WWF
- WrestleMania sign
- All Japan rising profile
- Breakout Stars in WWE
- Next big UFC Stars
- Better Top Ten List
- New Impact
- Four Horsewomen
- Who would you get behind in WWE that could be difference-makers
- Would you listen to fans if it went against your instincts as a promoter
- UFC’s next breakout stars
- Weight limits
- Time limits
- Ronda Rousey
- How did Vince McMahon take over for his dad exactly
- Asuka
- Roman Reigns
- And even more
