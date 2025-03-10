News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-14-2018): How exactly Vince took over WWE from his dad, Zeus, WWE’s Breakout Stars, Rousey, Reigns, Asuka, more (61 min.)

March 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 14, 2018 episode. Topics included:

  • Zeus in the WWF
  • WrestleMania sign
  • All Japan rising profile
  • Breakout Stars in WWE
  • Next big UFC Stars
  • Better Top Ten List
  • New Impact
  • Four Horsewomen
  • Who would you get behind in WWE that could be difference-makers
  • Would you listen to fans if it went against your instincts as a promoter
  • UFC’s next breakout stars
  • Weight limits
  • Time limits
  • Ronda Rousey
  • How did Vince McMahon take over for his dad exactly
  • Asuka
  • Roman Reigns
  • And even more

