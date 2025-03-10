VIP PODCAST 3/10 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-10-2007): TNA Against All Odds PPV Roundtable including Christian vs. Kurt Angle for NWA Title, Sting, Styles, Sabin, Lance Hoyt, Team 3D, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Against All Odds PPV PPV Roundtable from March 11, 2007. PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell, Pat McNeill, and James Caldwell discussed the entire event which headlined with Christian Cage defending the NWA Title against Kurt Angle, Sting vs. Abyss in a Prison Yard match, Chris Sabin defending the TNA X Division Title against Jerry Lynn, Rhino vs. A.J. Styles in a Motor City Chain match, plus James Storm, Petey Williams, Christy Hemme, LAX, Team 3D (The Dudleys), Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and more.

