FREE PODCAST 3/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-12-2020) McMahon & Soucek react to NBA suspending season due to COVID and what’s next for AEW and WWE, plus that night’s Dynamite analysis (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 12, 2020 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast, the All Elite Aftershow with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek. They begin the show talking about how the Coronavirus will affect pro wrestling as big news broke literally as they were recording. They talked about what AEW should do moving forward including the prospects of AEW running in empty arenas, and what WWE should do moving forward now that the NBA has suspended its season and the NCAA was banning fans from the NCAA Tournament. They also talked about the show, including the Inner Circle beating up Nick Jackson and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO