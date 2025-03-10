FREE PODCAST 3/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Analysis of first Monday Battle in new Raw vs. Impact battle including quarter hour rating comparisons, Cody calls Shelton worst pro wrestler in WWE, live caller reactions (182 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 9 and 10, 2010.

On the Mar. 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell take phone calls and email questions throughout the live 60 minutes focused mainly on last night’s Raw vs. Impact battle. Also, in the 19 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Mitchell discuss the just-in quarter hour ratings trends throughout the two programs.

Then on the Mar. 10, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including TNA’s booking analyzed in-depth, RVD’s TNA debut, why it worked and didn’t work, Sting’s heel turn and whether there’s life in a heel Sting, Jeff Hardy’s future, Money in the Bank potential winners, Shelton Benjamin called the Worst Pro Wrestler in WWE by Cody Rhodes (about 30 minutes into the episode), NXT ratings, analysis of the NXT ratings drop, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & McNeill answer listener questions on TNA perhaps changing timeslots to 8-10 p.m., Best Wrestler in WWE and TNA, the Knockouts division losing talent, what to do with the TNA Global Title, historically great babyface and heel turns, and potential big face & heel turns in the future.

