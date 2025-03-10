News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/10 – Greg Parks Outloud! The Bloodline Effect: How WWE’s longest-running storyline has touched and affected many of the characters on top of the company today (22 min.)

March 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at current top stars in WWE and how their characters and motivations have been shaped by their interactions with the Bloodline and Roman Reigns throughout the last few years.

