VIP PODCAST 3/10 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk vs. Seth in a cage at MSG, Roman returns, Cody talks about Cena, Rhea-Iyo-Belair confrontation, Chad Gable under a mask, more (16 min.)

March 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 10 edition of WWE Raw which included C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a cage at MSG, Roman Reigns’s return, Cody Rhodes talking about Joh Cena, a Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky-Bianca Belair confrontation, Chad Gable under a mask, and more.

