FREE PODCAST 3/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Roman’s return, Heyman-Punk, Cody’s latest on Cena, Belair-Rhea-Iyo, live callers, chat, mailbag (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to Roman Reigns’ return and his interference in the cage match main event. Also, did C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins have a great cage match that also went too far in terms of spamming finishers and kickouts. They also discussed the Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky-Bianca Belair interactions, Cody Rhodes’s latest John Cena promo, and more with live chat, caller, and email interactions throughout.

