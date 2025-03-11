NXT ROADBLOCK PREVIEW (3/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Where: New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Moose – NXT Championship match
- Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer – NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez
- The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)- TNA World Tag Team Championship match
- Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans – Street Fight
- Jaida Parker to appear
- WWE LFG Coaches to appear
