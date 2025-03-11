News Ticker

NXT ROADBLOCK PREVIEW (3/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

March 11, 2025

When: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Where: New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Moose – NXT Championship match
  • Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer – NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez
  • The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)- TNA World Tag Team Championship match
  • Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans – Street Fight
  • Jaida Parker to appear
  • WWE LFG Coaches to appear

