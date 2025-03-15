FREE PODCAST 3/15 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-11-2020) Coronavirus, the NBA, Tom Hanks, and Smackdown cancellation along with analysis of Dynamite with live callers, mailbag, on-site report (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-11-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Salt Lake City, Utah.

They begin with a sobering discussion about the massive news taking place while Dynamite aired including an NBA player being diagnosed with Coronavirus, the NBA season being suspended, Tom Hanks announcing he and his wife have Coronovirus, and Smackdown being cancelled in Detroit this Friday and being moved to the Performance Center in Florida. They talk about contingency plans for pro wrestling shows if they cancel future arena events.

Then they talk with callers about the episode of Dynamite including big angles, storyline-forwarding, too many contrived highspots, and more. They talk to an on-site correspondent from Utah who talks about the news cascading through the arena about Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They close by answering Mailbag questions.

