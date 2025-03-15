FREE PODCAST 3/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy with an analysis of the march to WrestleMania – Bryan’s fall, Reigns’s rise, Taker-Bray, Sting-Hunter, U.S. and IC titles, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (3-13-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy with an analysis of the march to WrestleMania – Daniel Bryan’s fall, Roman Reigns’s rise, Undertaker-Bray Wyatt, Sting-Triple H, U.S. and IC titles, and more including live callers and email topics.

