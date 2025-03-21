WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of WWE’s top musical performances?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When wrestlers walk out to the ring, they are accompanied by entrance music. Sometimes the music is just instrumental, with a catchy hook and great melody. Other times, there are lyrics to their theme but it’s not an actual song. But in rare occasions, wrestlers get full on songs performed by major musical artists. Rhea Ripley has Motionless in White, Randy Orton has Rev Theory, Triple H had Motorhead, among others.

What separates those songs from random themes is that they can be performed live by the artist or band. At WrestleMania, those performances can happen. With a month left to go until WrestleMania 41, the WWE YouTube channel added to their WWE Playlist series by uploading some of the great musical performances that happened in past years at WrestleMania. Doing so helps fans remember these amazing moments while creating nostalgia and memories by hearing the themes.

This was a great video showcasing how performing music at WrestleMania not only creates a huge spectacle but also uplifts wrestlers even more than they already are. Seeing Randy Orton make his entrance as double champion with Rev Theory performing “Voices” and Drew McIntyre walking out to “Gallantry” being performed by the Ulsted Scottish Pipe Band elevates their presentation, instantly making them into a huge deal.

A random wrestler isn’t going to get their theme music performed by major artists at first. You have to work for years and climb up to the top of the company in order to qualify for that distinction. Wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, and C.M. Punk are all main event players with multiple championships to their name. Having theme music that instantly is attributed to them tells everyone that they are important, which is a big key to success in WWE.

Overall, this was an amazing video showing the many musical performances that have graced the stage of WrestleMania over the past couple of decades. I really enjoyed how we got a varying amount of years represented in this video. It wasn’t just musical performances from the past five years or so.

We got music from the 1990s and 2000s, including Limp Bizkit and Saliva performances. PuWng a variety of performances provides both nostalgia for the people who grew up watching during that time and curiosity from the people seeing this for the first time. However, there was one glaring error.

Instead of Run DMC’s performance at WrestleMania V, we got the audio over the Andre the Giant vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts match at the event. Other than that error, this was a nice video. With a month to go until WrestleMania 41, this video will ignite a lot of speculation over who’s going to be performing wrestlers’ theme music this year.