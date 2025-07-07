WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 7, 2025

Where: Providence, R.I. at Amica Mutal Pavilion

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,301 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,491. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Penta

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

Becky Lynch to address Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Gunther and Goldberg contract signing for Saturday Night’s Main Event

