FREE PODCAST 7/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7/5/2020) NXT Great American Bash night 1 and AEW Fyter Fest night 1 reviews with Parks & Sage (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the July 5, 2020 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” with Greg Parks with guest cohost Tyler Sage from PWTorch. They reviewed night one of both AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash, and also previewed night two of both shows. They also talked about Tessa Blanchard’s potential landing spots, race in AEW, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and more.

