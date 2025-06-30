WWE RAW RESULTS (6/30): Keller’s report on Pearce & Aldis announcement, Sami & Penta vs. Breakker & Bronson, New Day vs. Judgment Day, Sheamus vs. Rusev, Gunther addresses Goldberg

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 30, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 14,432 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for just under 15,000. The arena has a capacity of 19,758 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on Night of Champions starting with bought-and-paid-for propaganda touting the “bustling metropolis” of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Paul Levesque narrating as they showed aerial views of the glistening modern architecture. They praised the fan enthusiasm. Then highlights aired of the matches with clips of fans live streaming freaking out to big moments.

-Michael Cole narrated clips of the arrivals of wrestlers including Sami Zayn, Penta, New Day, and Sheamus. Then they showed an aerial view of Downtown Pittsburgh, with over a century of architecture supporting the blue collar jobs that have driven its economy, which didn’t get nearly the gushing hype Riyadh did. Cole simply called it The Steel City.

-Rhea Ripley made her entrance. Cole noted he was again joined by Corey Graves, but this time didn’t mention Pat McAfee by name as not being there. (Reports cite personal burnout as the reason for his time away.). Ripley welcomed everyone to “Monday Night Mami.” She said she has The Judgment Day behind her now, “hopefully for good, this time.” She said with Evolution right around the corner, she is wondering what is next for her. She said she wants to get her priorities straight. Iyo Sky’s music interrupted. Rhea looked quizzically toward Sky coming out on the stage.

Sky said you cannot have Evolution without Sky. She said she is not on top now. “Not without this!” she said as she held up her belt. She said Raw G.M. Adam Pearce told her she can decide who she’ll defend against at Evolution. She spoke in Japanese and played excitedly to the crowd to scattered cheers. She said she wants to defend against the best, so that means defending against Ripley. Ripley smiled.

Ripley said she has nothing but respect for her, so if that’s what she wants, she should know she’ll stop at nothing to get the title back. She said someone ominously in tone that what happens at Evolution is “what you wanted.” She said she’s on. They exchanged some friendly but intense words off-mic.

-Backstage, Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh were chatting with Dominik Mysterio and then walked away after fist bumps. Then, conveniently, in walked A.J. Styles. Dom showed Styles his doctor’s note. He said he had a setback, so he’s still not cleared. He told Styles if he lays a finger on him before he’s cleared, he’ll lose his title match. Styles grabbed his doctor’s note, put on reading glasses, and read the note. Styles pretended the doctor’s note says he’s a punk ass. Styles said he’ll beat him so bad, he’ll need a note form his doctor.

-Cole said Dom should keep his mouth shut because he’s not going to be hurt forever.

-Balor and McDonagh made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) THE NEW DAY vs. FINN BALOR & J.D. MCDONAGH – World Tag Team Title match

(Keller’s Analysis: So the Levesque era booking goes from a face-face dynamic with Ripley and Sky, leaving fans ambivalent about the outcome, to a heel-face dynamic with New Day and Balor & McDonaugh, leaving fans ambivalent about the outcome. If he ran the NHL or NBA, would he run all neutral site games to take away the passion of the fans rooting for a certain outcome for their home team? I’m not against the novelty of heel vs. heel or face vs. face match-ups, but it’s so overdone this year.)

Fans chanted “New Day Sucks!” at the start. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Kofi offered a piece of bread to Balor. Cole noted Balor hasn’t had carbs in weeks. They cut to a break a couple minutes in. [c]

Xavier and McDonaugh tagged in at 9:00. McDonagh, on his back, held Xavier in position for a Coup de Gras by Balor but Balor landed on McDonaugh. The New Day then landed their Midnight Hour double-team for a near fall. (Cole, thankfully, didn’t give away the finish by declaring the match over during the ref’s count, which is almost exclusively done when there will be a kickout.) McDonaugh took a cheap shot at Kofi from ringside, giving Balor a chance at roll-up for a two count. Xavier hit Balor with a tag belt for a two count. Cole said both sides cheated and neither got a payoff.

McDonaugh gave Xavier a Spanish Fly off the top rope. Kofi broke up the cover. Balor gave Kofi a Sling Blade at ringside. Back in the ring, Balor tagged himself in. McDonaugh landed a moonsault on Xavier and then Balor landed a Coup de Gras for the win. Fans cheered the outcome and witnessing a title change. Dom came out and celebrated with Balor & McDonagh as pyro blasted.

WINNERS: Balor & McDonaugh in 13:00 to capture the World Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: A well-executed tag match that played up both were willing to cheat in an attempt to win. Fans ultimately sided with Balor & McDonaugh.)

-After a clip aired of Lyra Valkyria interfering in the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match for the IC Title, Jackie Redmond asked Bayley where her head is at. Bayley said she wishes she was standing there as champion, but Lyra had to get involved in her business. Lyra interrupted and said she hasn’t returned her texts, but she’ll talk about her behind her back. Bayley said she doesn’t want to hear an apology from her. Lyra said she wanted to apologize, but Bayley won’t let it happen. She said she wasn’t there to sabotage her, but it’s personal between her and Bayley. She said it’s been going on ten years. Lyra said, “So it’s all about you.” Pearce yelled for them to stop yelling. He booked them against each other, with the winner becoming no. 1 contender. Lyra said it sounded great. Bayley rubbed her hands together.

(Keller’s Analysis: Two otherwise likable people acting like unruly immature kids, becoming entirely unlikable. This might be how life is sometimes, but it makes for obnoxious escapist entertainment.)

-Cole threw to a video package on Goldberg showing highlights of his winning streak in WCW and then clips of his time in WWE.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who hyped Saturday Night’s Main Event taking place a week from Saturday. Cole also noted that WWE Smackdown reverts to two hours starting Friday.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m surprised they’re pushing that. Do they think the three-hour format was a drawback for people watching, so drawing attention to the shorter duration could bring back some lost viewers? Cole says it half-solemnly, though.)

-A clip aired of Penta attacking Chad Gable last week backstage and snapping his arm. Gable told the Creeds and Ivy Nile they have to hold down the fort without him. Pearce walked in and wished Gable luck in his recovery from his injury. Pearce said this means they aren’t going to see El Grande Americano either. Gable said he keeps a busy schedule, but who knows for sure. Gable gave them a pep talk. Gable told the Creeds to listen to Ivy in his absence.

-Rusev made his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed Pearce and Aldis chatting backstage when Balor & McDonagh walked in. Balor said it’d be mean to strip Raquel Rodriguez of the Women’s Tag Titles because of Liv Morgan’s injury. He suggested they let Roxanne Perez replace Morgan. Pearce and Aldis chatted. Pearce said they will allow it, but they have to prove they’re worthy champions. He said they’ll defend the tag titles at Evolution against a team from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. Aldis said, “Look at us, on the same page.” Pearce said, “For now.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Why are Pearce and Aldis on each other’s shows so often?)

(2) SHEAMUS vs. RUSEV

The bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. Cole noted Sheamus has never beat Rusev in a one-on-one match. Graves said tonight is the 16h anniversary of his WWE debut. Cole said they were once part of the League of Nations. Rusev knocked Sheamus down early. Sheamus came back with a clothesline and then yanked on Rusev’s mouth. Rusev attacked Sheamus in the corner and sent him to ringside. Cole said Sheamus isn’t used to being outpowered. Rusev leaped off the ring apron. Sheamus caught him and powerslammed him to the ringside mat. They cut to a break at 3:00 [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Rusev had Sheamus grounded after the break.

