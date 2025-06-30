VIP PODCAST 6/30 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-29-2007) – Keller & Mitchell react to first several days of media coverage, WWE’s crisis response, latest revelations (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 29, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the Benoit Family Tragedy from a wide array of angles and perspectives including a look at the media coverage, whether the tragedy could lead to long-needed positive changes, evaluating how WWE was dealing with the crisis, and a look at media coverage.

