FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Raw GM speculation, the art of writing a wrestler off TV, Sting-Jarrett low rating, Lesnar UFC fight (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 25 and 28, 2010.

On the June 25, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill discussed with live callers the previous night’s TNA Impact, Abyss’s “they” storyline, Mick Foley’s possible involvement, WWE Raw GM possibilities, analysis of some potential GMs including Shane McMahon, Steve Austin, Booker T, Batista, and others, WWE apparently trying to turn Vince McMahon face, potential Summerslam storylines, Best/Worst Examples of writing off a wrestler from TV, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer a round of VIP member Listener Mail questions from the McNeill Mailbag, McNeill tells great independent show stories, including a story involving Mickie James, plus a detailed legal analysis of the Martha Hart vs. WWE & McMahon lawsuit, why Bret Hart might have left WWE with WrestleMania paychecks rolling in, and more.

Then on the June 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed the mystery G.M. storyline, the Martha Hart lawsuit, WWE running from the term “pro wrestling,” Miz and Morrison comparisons, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the Brock Lesnar-Shane Carwin title fight on Saturday, the dreadfully low ratings for Jeff Jarrett vs. Sting on Impact last week, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO