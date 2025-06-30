FREE PODCAST 6/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6/30/2020 & 7/5/2020) Tessa Blanchard firing, which wrestlers rose and fell in the first half of 2020, New Japan Cup 2020 (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the June 30 and July 4, 2020 episodes of the PWTorch Dailycast.

First, on “Grit & Glitter” (6/30/2020), Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear discuss WWE staff testing positive for COVID-19, Impact firing Tessa Blanchard, and promotions affected by the SpeakingOut accusations. Plus, J.R. Harris joins to look back at December 2019 and discuss which wrestlers have climbed the ranks and which have suffered setbacks in the first half of 2020.

Then, on “The Deep Dive” (7/4/2020), Rich Fann welcomed Chris Maitland onto the show to review the 2020 New Japan Cup Final. Key topics in the chat include “only my finish or bust,” the stories outside of the finalists that intrigued viewers, New Japan’s ever-expanding singles heavyweight scene, wrestlers who disappointed with imports not available, and what lied ahead for some of the younger participants – with an eye on the G-1 Climax, whenever that can occur.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO