FREE PODCAST 6/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Radican & Fann: Levesque’s bookings, Evolution taking shape, Punk cheered, Gunther talks Goldberg, on-site report, more (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican to discuss the June 30 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including Paul Levesque’s frequency of face vs. face and heel vs. heel situations that can lead to tough choices for fans or even apathy during matches including the pros and cons of Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley as the announced headline match for Evolution. Also, the New Day losing the World Tag Team Titles, Sheamus vs. Rusev, C.M. Punk getting cheered despite a rough last week, Gunther’s latest promo about Goldberg, and more. PWTorch VIP analyst Rich Fann and his son join the show to talk about attending Raw with in-person observations.

