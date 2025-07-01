VIP PODCAST 6/30 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Evolution takes shape, New Day defend against JD & Balor, Gunther talks Goldberg match, Sheamus vs. Rusev, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 30 edition of WWE Raw featuring New Day defending the World Tag Team Titles against J.D. McDonaugh & Finn Balor, Evolution developments including three matches announced, Gunther talks about Goldberg again, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn & Penta, and more.

