VIP PODCAST 7/1 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Can Jimmy Hart be trusted in 1984 Memphis? Who is the Higher Power on 1999 Raw? (197 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Matt Feuerstein of ThROH The Years for the June edition (a day late but no dollars short!) of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. We’re answering questions this month on the show, as it’s the height of Vince Russo’s WWF run, and we find out who the Higher Power is on the June 7th, 1999 episode of Raw. Or is that the “Greater” Power? Listen to find out. Also on this show – not a lot of wrestling, some genuinely good promos, some terrible segments, and all the rest you’d expect from an “Attitude Era” edition of WWF’s flagship product. Our trip to 1984 Memphis delivers some booking that’s a little more logical, thankfully, and Alan and Matt are treated to two captivating stories running through the June 2nd offering from WMC studios. Lawler, Hart, Gilbert, Russell, and plenty of your other Memphis faves are all in tow, including “a real refreshing tag team!” Over three hours of fun (and hopefully insightful) discussion, so clear your schedule and check out what’s on the telly with us this month!

