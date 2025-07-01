News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/1 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-30-2007) – Keller & Mitchell examine possible reasons Chris Benoit killed his young son, what is Nancy’s place in pro wrestling history, more (60 min.)

July 1, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 30, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They examined possible reasons Chris Benoit killed his young son, what is Nancy’s place in pro wrestling history, and more updated information and analysis of the Benoit murder-murder-suicide.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025