WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 2 (8/3): John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for WWE Title, Naomi vs. Sky vs. Ripley, Dominik vs. Styles, Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 2 RESULTS

AUGUST 3, 2025

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. AT MET LIFE STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of earlier today 56,526 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 19,500 spectators when configured for basketball.

-Alicia Taylor introduced Tigirlily Gold who performed “American the Beautiful” from inside the ring.

-Michael Cole introduced the event as the showed the arrivals of wrestlers including Solo Sikoa with his cohorts, Jacob Fatu, Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes. Cole noted a crowd of over 56,000.

-A preview video aired with comedian Druski.

-Paul Levesque entered the ring and told fans they were part of the biggest Summerslam in history. Pryo blasted.

(1) NAOMI vs. RHEA RIPLEY vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Title match

Barrett questioned if Ripley can remain the “face of the division” if she doesn’t win a title.

Deep into the match, Ripley hit Rip Tide on Naomi. Iyo broke up the cover. A minute later, Sky went for a sunset flip powerbomb onto Sky, but Sky caught her and slammed Ripley onto Naomi at ringside. Sky climbed to the top rope, but Ripley knocked her off balance. Sky slipped as she set up her next move. Rhea then managed to give Sky a Rip Tide off the top rope, but Naomi rolled up Ripley from behind for the three count. Cole said Ripley is “snake bitten.” Cole offered that Naomi was “shrewd, lucky, smart.”

WINNERS: Naomi in 16:00 to retain the Women’s World Title. [c]

-Cole hyped Summerslam next summer in Minneapolis, Minn. at U.S. Bank Stadium with an overhead shot.

-They showed Tyrese Haliburton, Nick Hogan, and Michelle McCool in the crowd.

-They showed the Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz in the front row. Cole said at Bound for Glory this fall they will wrestle their final tag team mach.

(2) THE WYATTS (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. THE STREETPROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. ANDRANIX (Andrade & Rey Fenix) vs. FRAZIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) – TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Cole said he was leaning toward DIY winning the match. Barrett said they’ve been manipulating other teams for weeks causing tension and chaos in the division. Cole said this is Gargano’s first Summerslam. He said this match is built for “these sicko, wacko Wyatts.” They cut to applauding Dudleys at ringside when the Street Profits set up tables at ringside.

Andrade tried to launch Fenix up to the grab the belts. He came up just short. Cole said that’d have been one of the most unique finishes ever. Ford dove onto a gathering at ringside. Ciampa and Gargano meanwhile set up a ladder in the ring. The Machine Guns intervened.

Gargano and Gacy crashed through one table and then Lumis leaped off the top rope and legdropped Ford through the table. Fenix then leaped off the to rope and splashed Frazer through a table. Dawkins climbed to the top rope. Axiom met him up there and launched him off the top rope with a Spanish Fly though the table below. Ciampa barely rolled off of the table in time to avoid being landed on. A “Holy shit!” chant rang out.

Candice LeRae ran to ringside to check on Gargano. She then climbed the latter. B-Fab yanked her down and then climbed the ladder. Nikki then suplexed B-Fab off the ladder. LeRae then climbed teh ladder and reached for the belt as Gargano steadied the ladder. Ford knocked Ciampa into the ladder and LeRae crashed off the top onto a ladder at ringside. Ford made a wide-eyed cartoon face in reaction.

Erick Rowan interfered in the match against the Profits. Barrett said he’s not in the match. Cole said it doesn’t matter because there are no DQs. The Profits knocked Rowan through a table at ringside. They showed officials and medics still checking on LeRae at ringside.

Ciampa climbed the ladder. The Guns moved the ladder, leaving Ciampa hanging by the belts above the ring. Frazer leaped off the ladder to spear Ciampa, but Ciampa pulled himself up. Gargano then superkicked Frazer as he went for a springboard moonsault. Ford leaped onto the ladder and knocked Ciampa down. A minute later, six wrestlers were battling on two ladders. Uncle Howdy knocked over both ladders. DIY crashed through a stack of tables at ringside.

Andrade sunset flip powerbombed Uncle Howdy. Gacy climbed the ladder and pulled the belt down to win.

WINNERS: The Wyatts in 16:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: A wild and fun match start to finish. It didn’t overstay its welcome. After about minutes of that type of action is where there are diminishing returns. The tradeoff for some of the memorable spots is the ridiculous premise that anyone can participate and interfere in the match. With no downside, why doesn’t everyone bring 20 friends with them to interfere in the match start to finish on their behalf, or at least the heels?) [c]

-Cole plugged that Paul Levesque was at the White House for President Trump's announcement of the new fitness initiative.

-Cole plugged upcoming events.

(3) BECKY LYNCH vs. LYRA VALKYRIA – Intercontinental Title match with no countouts or DQsff

Cole said during Lynch’s ring entrance that perhaps her recent attitude is out of concern for her legacy as she gets deeper into her career. The bell rang 21 minutes into the second hour. They brawled at ringside early.

They brawled for several minutes at ringside early. At 7:00 Becky was in control with a kendo stick attack. Then she bashed her chairshots to her back. Becky sent Lyra into a chair with a Russian Leg Sweep. She then bashed her with a big red tool box. Becky opened the box and tied Valkyria’s wrists together with a zip tie. Barrett said this is what Valkyria asked for.

Lyra eventually landed a belly-to-belly suplex despite her wrists being tied together. She fought back with a flurry of different karate kicks and then a dropkick. The climbed to the second rope and landed a moonsault for a two count at 14:00.

Lyra sprayed Becky with a fire extinguished and then used the fire extinguisher handle to break the zip tie. It felt like Houdini under water trying to get his wrists untied. She finally broke out of the zip tie and took the kendo stick and bashed away at her. Back in the ring, Lyra landed a fisherman’s suplex and scored a two count.

Cole said he’s believed in Lyra from day one and thinks she’s a future world champion. Lyra beat up Becky at ringside, then threw he back into the ring. Becky avoided a charging Lyra, who crashed into an exposed turnbuckle. She landed the Manhandle Slam onto two set-up chairs for a two count.