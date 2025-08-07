RADICAN’S TAKE: Brief results & analysis of NJPW G1 Climax 35: Nights 9 & 10

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 9 (8/1) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Drilla Maloney

(5) SANADA (4) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (4) – A Block match

Sanada jumped Newman as he made his entrance. Sanada is now sporting blonde hair with big black circles in it. Newman blocked a low blow late and hit the Prince’s Curse for the win.

WINNER: Callum Newman (6) at 10:11. (**3/4)

(Radican’s Anqlysis: This was a good match. Sanada cheated a lot, but did not have any HOT help. The crowd was really flat down the stretch even thought the action was good.)

(6) RYOHEI OIWA (6) vs. EVIL (6) – A Block match

This was the usual HOT match, although Oiwa got some help to even the odds a bit and withstood the interference at times. Oiwa ended up getting powder thrown in his face by Togo. Evil then tapped him out with the Darkness Scorpion.

WINNER: Evil (8 pts) at 9:27. (**)

(Radicans Analysis: Oiwa has been a pleasant surprise so far both in the ring and in the standings, but the result here seemed obvious, as Evil is likely headed to the playoff for a face to knock him out of the tournament.)

(7) DAVID FINLAY (2) vs. BOLTIN OLEG (6) – A Block match

Finlay needs to get on a roll soon, as he only had a single win in this tournament. Oleg used his power to wear down Finlay during the course of the match. Finlay fired back and hit Oblivion for a near fall. Finlay showed power of his at times. At one point he countered Oleg and a big powerbomb.

Oleg avoided Overkill and hit a big German. Oleg hit a F5. He got Finlay up for the Kamikaze and they traded counters until Finlay got the win with a pinning combination.

WINNER: David Finlay (4 pts) at 10:52. (***)

(Radicans Analysis: This was good. These two have great chemistry in the ring and a longer form match between these two would likely be excellent. This felt like it was just getting going when Finlay got the flash pin.)

(8) YOTA TSUJI (8) vs. TAICHI (4) – A Block match

Both men had periods of dominance during the first 10 minutes of the match. The fans started chanting for Taichi, but Tsuji blocked a kick and wiped him out with a big strike that sent him to the mat. Taichi wanted Black Memphisto, but Tsuji hit a sit out powerbomb.

Tsuji countered a burning lariat into Center Stage. He then hit a big stomp, but Taichi blocked a Gene Blaster attempt with big punch and then hit the Dangerous Backdrop for a near fall. Tsuji smiled at Taichi, who nailed him with a burning lariat.

Taichi set up for another move, but Tsuji hit a short Gene Blaster and the fans fired up hit time with both men down. Taichi avoided Marlowe and hit the Dangerous Backdrop! WOW! He then hit Black Mephisto for the win.

WINNER: Taichi (6 pts) at 15:58. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was another spot where it seemed like the result was at minimum somewhat obvious, as Tsuji was running away from the field with a high point total. This started a bit slowly, but they had an incredible second half of the match filled with great countered and high-impact strike exchanges.)

(9) YUYA UEMURA (6) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI (4) – A Block match

Tanahashi went after Uemura’s legs as soon as he got the upper hand. Uemura fired back and went after Tanahashi’s arm. The announcers talked about what an inspiration Tanahashi was for Uemura growing up to be a wrestler.

Uemura hit a Deadbolt with a bridge, but his leg gave out. Tanahashi hit Aces High, but Uemura avoided a HFF. Uemura went up top and hit a HFF for a near fall. He then missed Aces High and landed on his knee.

They put together a really good closing stretch to conclude the match with some good near falls for both men. Uemura got the Deadbolt grip and Tanahashi tried to headbutt out of it. Uemura eventually hit the Deadbolt and just barely maintained his bridge to get the pin.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura (8 pts) at 18:40. (***1/2)

Uemura said he would like to team with Tanahashi in the future and he promised to give his best for the rest of the tournament.

Tsuji, Uemura, and Evil are tied for the A Block lead with 8 points each and several others are right behind them with six points.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 10 (8/2) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Rocky Romero

*Ren Narita gets two points for his forfeit win over Gabe Kidd. His total is at 8 points.

(6) SHOTA UMINO (6) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (8) – B Block match

I think I can sniff out an Umino win just based on the point differential here, but we shall see. Umino got on track after a big strike exchange in the middle of the match.

Hashi got on track and hit a cross-legged suplex. Umino got out of Karma twice and decked Hashi with a big clothesline. Umino lofted up Hashi and hit second chapter for the win.

This was a good match that played out as I expected. Hashi was on a roll and looked to be on the cusp of winning, but Umino got on a roll late and got the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino (8 pts) at 13:30. (***1/2)

The announcers mentioned there’s a log jam near the top with a lot of wrestlers sitting at 8 and several others just behind them. Hashi has Takeshita next, so that’s likely to be a long night for him.

(7) EL PHANTASMO (4) vs. SHINGO TAKAGI (4) – B Block match

ELP ran wild early. Takagi finally cut him off with a punch as he came through the ropes going for a dive to the floor. Takagi caught ELP with a huge sliding lariat to the back of the head and then Made in Japan for a near fall. Takagi went for Last of the Dragon, but ELP countered it and hit CR2 for a near fall as the fans fired up.

Takagi blocked Sudden Death and they went back and forth until ELP countered him and hit it a short time later. Takagi avoided Thunder Kiss ‘86 and hit another diving lariat to the back of ELP’s head and both men were down.

Takagi was just too much for ELP. He hit a Pumping Bomber for a near fall. Then he finished him off with LOTD.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (6 pts) at 14:27. (***1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This is was a good back and forth match. I thought perhaps ELP would win to stay alive, but the loss leaves him in last. The match itself was a lot of fun.)

(8) DRILLA MALONEY (8) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (6) – B Block match

Maloney had a hard time matching Takeshita’s power when it came to striking. The match picked up nicely as it went on. They battled up top and Maloney went for an elbow drop, but missed. A short time later he went up top and connected for a 2 count.

Takeshita hit a bastard driver and went for Raging Fire, but Maloney escaped and hit a rebound lariat. Takeshita mounted a comeback and hit Straight Murder, but Maloney shook it off. Takeshita hit another and Maloney went down.

Maloney told Takeshita to bring it and Takeshita nailed him with a big knee. Maloney countered Takeshita and went for Drilla Killa, but Takeshita escaped and hit Raging Fire for the win.

This was another really good showing for Maloney in the ring following up his match against Shingo Takagi.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita (8 pts) at 14:01. (****)

(9) ZACK SABRE JR. (4) vs. THE GREAT-O-KHAN (8) B Block match

They built up to a double down with both wrestlers hitting each other with running kicks at the same time. O-Khan got a triangle choke, but Sabre escaped and got an arm bar. O-Khan struggled, but managed to stand up and powerbomb their way out the submission.

Sabre got on a roll and said up for the Zack Driver, but O-Khan countered him and hit an Eliminator for a good near fall. Sabre went for a lariat, but O-Khan hit him with a straight right. Sabre went down, but O-Khan sold his wrist.

Sabre hit a Zack Driver out of nowhere for a near fall. He immediately applied an arm bar and eventually he got some big time torque on the submission and O-Khan tapped.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts) at 18:00. (****)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a bit slow at first, but got better and better as it went on. Sabre and O-Khan have good chemistry in the ring.)

