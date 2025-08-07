WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (8/6): Kali Armstrong vs. Jin Tala for Evolve Women’s Title, Carlee Bright vs. Wendy Choo, Keanu Carver vs. Bryce Donovan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

AUGUST 6, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with a recap of Jin Tala admitting to being the mystery attacker and beating down Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong.

-The video package abruptly cut to Armstrong standing in the ring, saying she wasn’t going to wait for a main event. She called out Tala, who immediately came out to answer the impromptu challenge. The two women began fighting on the floor as they harkened back to the old territory days of ringing the bell incessantly to call for help from the back to stop the melee. That was a nice touch, as Evolve’s small crowd does feel like the old days of studio wrestling. Referees ran to the ring to try to separate the ladies. Stevie Turner came out and told them if they wanted to go at it right now, they can do so.

(1) KALI ARMSTRONG (c) vs. JIN TALA – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

The two combatants immediately tore into each other at the bell. They seemed pretty evenly matched early on. Tala relied on kicks to the midsection and uppercuts. She took the advantage after putting her knees up for a splash by Armstrong. She connected with a 619 before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Tala was dominating with some stiff knees to the gut. She got a two-count after a snap suplex, then threw a series of elbows to the champ’s chest while she was grounded. She applied a seated abdominal stretch while pounding on Armstrong’s head. Rosenberg described Kali’s comeback as “hulking up”. She threw what Stone described as “Ronnie Garvin/Jerry Lawler-like” punches.

Armstrong delivered a spinebuster for a near-fall. She missed a spear and went shoulder-first into the ring post. She caught Tala as she was going for another 619 and turned it into a crushing powerslam. She followed that up by running the ropes and steamrolling Tala with a Kali Konnection for the win.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 9:21 to retain the Evolve Women’s title.

(Miller’s Take: This was fantastic! Tala and Armstrong both looked very crisp and spot-on with their offense and ring psychology. Again, I have to add that the announce team of Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone add so much to these matches. So many wrestlers these days throw lousy punches or just rely on forearms or slap punches, but yeah, Armstrong does look like she took some lessons from Garvin and Lawler, because her punches looked great. Tala was very impressive here, as well. I’m sure we’ve not seen the last of this feud. At least, I hope not.)

-Chuey Martinez was right there at ringside with a mic to conduct a post-match interview. He congratulated her on her successful title defense. NXT’s Karmen Petrovic came out and said they had unfinished business, referring to their title match on NXT a few weeks ago that was interrupted by Jordynne Grace coming out and beating the hell out of both of them, which they showed. She said she wasn’t leaving Evolve without that championship.

-In a kitchen area in the back, The Vanity Project were yucking it up with each other. Jackson Drake was talking about Keanu Carver coming after him. Brad Baylor told him not to worry, because he talked to Stevie and got Bryce Donovan a match against Carver. Donovan was not thrilled, but still tried to act tough.

-Meanwhile, in the women’s locker room, Carlee Bright asked Kendal Grey what was going on with Wendy. They both talked about getting revenge against her. Bright talked Grey into letting her fight Choo. [c]

-A video package aired of Game Changer Wrestling hosting a WWE ID Showcase. Cappuccino Jones defeated Jack Cartwheel to become the inaugural WWE ID Champion and Kylie Rae defeated Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel in a triple threat match to become the inaugural WWE ID Women’s champion. These titles will be defended exclusively on the independent circuit. If an independent wrestler wins either title, they will be signed to a WWE ID contract. This will pave the road to Evolve, NXT, and Raw or Smackdown. Pretty cool stuff.

-In Stevie’s office, she apologized to Petrovic for what happened at NXT. Tyra Mae Steele interrupted and the two women argued about who should face tha champion. Turner said they could fight each other next week to see who would get the title shot.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) CARLEE BRIGHT (w/Kendal Grey) vs. WENDY CHOO

Choo made her wonderfully creepy ring entrance. Rosenberg called her the “Sleep Demon”. I like that. Bright locked in a headscissors, but Choo escaped and laughed maniacally in Bright’s face. Stone said that was terrifying. Bright tried using her agility to escape Choo’s onslaught, but the sleepy psycho kept up her pursuit, grinning and cackling throughout the match. Bright finally gained the upper hand and Choo retreated to the floor. Kendal Grey distracted her long enough for Bright to hit a cannonball from the ring apron. [c]

Back from the break, Choo launched Bright off the top turnbuckle. Bright tried unsuccessfully to fight back. Wendy tried to separate Bright’s head from her torso, but she escaped and managed to land some high-impact offense. Bright landed a flying press that Choo rolled into a pinning position for a two-count. They traded quick offense and reversals for near-falls. Choo flattened her with a clothesline, then locked in the Dirt Nap and made Bright go nighty-night.

WINNER: Wendy Choo at 8:26 by submission.

(Miller’s Take: I absolutely love Wendy Choo and this sleepy psycho gimmick. She pulls it off better than anyone else could and it’s just so damn entertaining. Bright is no slouch in the ring, either. She played very well off Choo and looked like she knew what she was doing in there. Ultimately, she fell victim to the Karen Black of Evolve. If some of you younger fans don’t know who that is, Google her.)

-In the back, Chuey Martinez interviewed Tate Wilder. He somehow managed to make horse and dirt bike references while talking about his losing effort in his match against Edris Enofe. He is a cowboy, you know. Brooks Jensen interrupted and compared Jensen to a fox in a chicken pen. Can we please just stop? Wilder challenged Jensen to a match.

-A good video package accompanied an intense promo from Dante Chen regarding his rematch with Edris Enofe.

(3) BRYCE DONOVAN (w/The Vanity Project) vs. KEANU CARVER

Donovan started throwing wild punches at the bell. Once the match went to the floor, Carver started thumping on him. Jackson Drake was admonishing Carver before they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from the break, Donovan lost his balance after hitting a big boot to Carver. He took control of his much larger opponent and put him down with a clothesline. Donovan kept on the offense, but couldn’t put Carver away. He put the boots to Carver in the corner, but then got flattened with a huge clothesline. Carver got a two-count, then put his foe over his shoulder and carried him to the corner.

Carver went for a superplex, but Donovan retaliated with an impressive electric chair. He went for another big boot, but got rattled by Carver. The Vanity Project got nervous and Steel distracted the referee while Swipe Right asked a fan for his chair. Brooks Jensen came out to face Jackson Drake, but was attacked by Jordan Oasis. As the fought to the back, Carver had recovered enough to pounce a distracted Donovan almost into the rafters. He followed that with a powerslam variation to get the pin.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 9:08.

(Miller’s Take: At 9:08, this match lasted about 8 minutes too long. I don’t get it. Stone tried to talk Donovan up as this big, bad monster and I just don’t see it. To me, he looks like an overgrown 14 year-old kid cosplaying as Big Daddy Cool. He’s gangly and awkward in the ring and he reminds me of George Gulas. That’s not a compliment. Carver should have ripped Donovan’s arm off, beat him over the head with it, and then used it as a toothpick.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: As Meat Loaf said, two out of three ain’t bad. Really good show up until the main event. Kali Armstrong continues to shine as champion. I like the continued use of lower-tier NXT talent like Petrovic and Jensen. It gives Evolve the same rub as Chelsea Green and Nia Jax give to NXT. I do hope they didn’t waste several weeks of buildup to the Jin Tala angle by ending it with one loss to Armstrong. The video package explaining how the WWE ID titles work was very informative and I like the idea of the belts only being defended on indpendent shows throughout the country. Giving Keanu Carver 9 minutes against someone the level of Bryce Donovan hurt his character, in my opinion. Donovan just isn’t at any level to be showcased on TV at this point. If they want him to be a Great Value Diesel, that’s fine, but keep him out of the ring and away from top tier talent until he starts showing vast improvement. See you all Tuesday for NXT!