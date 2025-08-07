WWE NXT Ratings Report (8/5): Average viewership and key demo data including ten-week averages, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (58/5) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 740,000 viewers, compared to 675,000 the prior week and the 747,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 687,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 534,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 626,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 776,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 671,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

The announced matches and segments were…

Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon – NXT Tag Team Title match

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…