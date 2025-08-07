News Ticker

WWE NXT Ratings Report (8/5): Average viewership and key demo data including ten-week averages, comparisons to past two years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

August 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (58/5) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 740,000 viewers, compared to 675,000 the prior week and the 747,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 687,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 534,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 626,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 776,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 671,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon – NXT Tag Team Title match
  • Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan
  • Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
  • Lexis King vs. Myles Borne
  • Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social (search “pwtorch”)

https://bsky.app/profile/thewadekeller.bsky.social (search “thewadekeller”)

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025