News Ticker

RADICAN’S TAKE: NJPW spoiler-free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35 (Nights 9 & 10)

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Bluesky: @Sean Radican, X: @SR_Torch)

August 8, 2025

Konosuke Takeshita (photo AllEliteWrestling.com)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican’s spoiler free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35: Nights 9 & 10 (All matches ***½ or higher)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 9 (8/1) spoiler free viewing guide – A Block

(8) Yota Tsuji vs. Taichi (****¼)

(9) Yuya Uemura vs. HIroshi Tanahashi (***½)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 10 (8/2) spoiler free viewing guide – B Block

(6) Shota Umino vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***½)

(7) El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi (***½)

(8) Drilla Maloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita (****)

(9) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan (****)


Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X: @SR_Torch and on Bluesky @SeanRadican

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025