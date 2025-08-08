RADICAN’S TAKE: NJPW spoiler-free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35 (Nights 9 & 10)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Radican’s spoiler free viewing guide for G1 Climax 35: Nights 9 & 10 (All matches ***½ or higher)
Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 9 (8/1) spoiler free viewing guide – A Block
(8) Yota Tsuji vs. Taichi (****¼)
(9) Yuya Uemura vs. HIroshi Tanahashi (***½)
Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 10 (8/2) spoiler free viewing guide – B Block
(6) Shota Umino vs. Yoshi-Hashi (***½)
(7) El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi (***½)
(8) Drilla Maloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita (****)
(9) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan (****)
