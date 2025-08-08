WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/8): Keller’s report on John Cena’s response to Brock Lesnar attack, Talla Tonga & JC Mateo vs. Motor City Machine Guns, Cody Rhodes appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 8, 2025

MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELL CENTRE

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 12,964 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,114 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Highlights aired of Cody Rhodes beating John Cena followed by Brock Lesnar’s return.

-John Cena made his ring entrance. He was wildly cheered. He looked at the camera on the stage and talked to the TV audience, saying he was glad they could hear it. He entered the ring and said WWE used to be scared to go to Montreal with a live TV show because of the history there (the “Bret Hart Montreal Screwjob”). He said they feared they’d hijack the show. Cena then talked about the crowd being the show. He said it doesn’t last forever. Fans chanted, “Let’s go Cena!” The camera zoomed in on Cena getting emotional.

(Keller’s Analysis: This so encompasses Cena, where he doesn’t sell the WWE Title loss, but goes all META about how the show is all about getting crowd reactions. He can’t be part of the actual story, but instead makes crowd reactions the story. It’s like going to a rock concert and the lead singer just talks about the crowd reaction, or you go to a magic show and instead of doing tricks, the magician just starts talking about how much he appreciates how much they love his magic. I get this is a special time for him and the crowd was into this, but it felt more like something that belonged off camera before they went live. Anyway…)

He said he only has 11 dates left. Fans booed. He said he’s starting to understand that as far as being afraid, every single time a day goes by, he gets more and more afraid. “And I thank you for that,” he said. Fans applauded. He said fans have put up with him for a while, so he wanted to lead with honesty and vulnerability. He said he’s afraid that no matter what he gives them to them in this limited time, it won’t be enough and he’ll end up letting them down. He said he is very afraid that after he’s gone and WWE moves on, they will forget about him. He said he’s even afraid of Brock Lesnar. He said he doesn’t know in what universe he would choose Lesnar as an opponent. He said there’s also no universe in which he backs down from Lesnar. “Am I afraid?” he bellowed. “Yes, I’m afraid Brock Lesnar just got themselves a big ol’ John Cena problem!” He said time is winding down, and he’s not going down without a fight. “Do Brock Lesnar, when you want some, come and gets some.” He said he plans on going down guns blazing.

(Keller’s Analysis: As with the WrestleMania build, Cena ignored Cody Rhodes as if he didn’t even exist. Is it some passive-aggressive thing or is he so self-centered as to not realize he ought to put Cody over for beating him and show some remorse that he lost the title belt he spent the last few months saying he wanted to retire from? Instead, he made this all about him and all about another wrestler who is at the end of contributing.)

Logan Paul came out to boos and said at least he never “switched up.” Fans chanted “F— you, Logan!” Cena said he might’ve just make the biggest mistake of his life. Logan said Cena doesn’t know who eh is, whereas he’s been real since Day One. He said Cena admitted that Logan Paul does WWE better than any professional wrestler including Cena. Cena admitted he said that he said “Logan Paul does WWE better than any professional wrestler” (what does that even mean within the narrative of the TV show?), but he also believes Logan is the biggest dumbass he’s ever seen.Logan said the bosses tell Cena what to say. He said Montreal isn’t the show, he is. He said Cena is out there giving away matches. He said he wants one. Cena asked if he’d like a match with him. Logan said he would. Cena told Logan to be careful what he wishes for. Logan said he’d like it to happen at Clash in Paris.

As Logan droned on, Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind. Logan and McIntyre stomped away at him. Cody Rhodes then charged out for the save. Cena said he accepts the singles match against Logan, but he also suggested a tag match later. He looked at Cody and said, “It seems like I might have a partner.” He challenged Drew and Logan to a tag match tonight. Fans cheered. Drew smiled and Logan snarled. Cena pointed at Cody and said, “The Champ is here!”

(Keller’s Analysis: At least it ended with a kind gesture by Cena of Cody. That should have been the lead. The championship should be the top story, not a crowd reaction. Of course the crowd is going to eat up Cena praising them, but in order for Cena to leave WWE better off at the end of this retirement run, making title changes and titles themselves and the wrestler who beat him feel ultimately what this is all about is key.)

-They went to Wade Barrett & Joe Tessitore at ringside to react.

-They went backstage to the Motor City Machine Guns stretching. Cathy Kelley approached them and asked how they feel about their match later. Alex Shelley they have made a legacy of getting knocked down and getting back up. Chris Sabin say they know what it takes to become tag champions and their road back to the top begins tonight.

-The Guns made their ring entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of the previous segment with Cena setting up the tag match main event.

(1) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. J.C. MATEO & TALLA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa)

Tessitore noted this is the first time the Guns have wrestled as a team in Canada on a WWE event.

