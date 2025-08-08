WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/8): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Summerslam fallout show, John Cena addressing title loss, Cody Rhodes, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Solo Sikoa’s MFTs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 8, 2025

MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELL CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 12,964 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 13,457. The arena has a capacity of approximately 22,114 when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show began with replays of Cody Rhodes’s victory over John Cena to regain the WWE Championship at Night Two of Summerslam last weekend, followed by the surprise return of Brock Lesnar.

– John Cena’s music played and he made his old-school, excited entrance to a thunderous ovation from the Montreal crowd. On the stage, Cena told the cameraman that “it’s getting close, but damn this is fun.” It cannot be overstated how amped up the crowd was for Cena. The crowd chanted his name repeatedly and even Cena himself looked touched by the reception. Ring Announcer Mark Nash gave Cena the GOAT, 17-time champion entrance. The crowd chanted for Cena again.

Cena: “Damn, we have come a long way.” He talked about how in the past the WWE(F) was afraid to come to Montreal because they thought the audience would hijack the show. Cena said that never scared him because the audience IS the show. He acknowledged how deafening the cheers are in the arena from the 13,000 fans tonight and speculating that everyone at home wishes they were there too. The crowd started the “Ole Ole Ole” soccer chant. Cena said he was grateful for being able to confront his fears and allow the fans to do their thing and enjoy every single second. A big “Thank you Cena” chant started. He thanked the fans back and reminded everyone that he has 11 appearances left after tonight prior to his WWE retirement. Cena said he keeps getting more and more afraid as each day goes by and thanked the fans for that. He said he is afraid that no matter how much he gives it will never be enough and he will inevitably let them down. Cena also said he is afraid that as time goes on the WWE Universe will forget about him. The crowd vehemently disagreed. Cena said he was also afraid of Brock Lesnar, but that in no universe would he ever back down from Lesnar either. He claimed that Lesnar, and every other wrestler in WWE, just got a John Cena problem and that to Lesnar, and anyone brave enough to face off with the Last Real Champion, that he plans on going down guns blazing. “The last time is now, so if you want some…come get some.”

– Logan Paul’s music played and he came out on stage to a chorus of boos. Logan said he respected Cena before, but now he doesn’t even know him. There was an audible “F*ck you Logan” chant that tested the television censors. As Logan entered the ring Cena speculated that Logan may have just made the biggest mistake of his life. Logan said that Cena himself said that Logan Paul does WWE better than any professional wrestler, including Cena. Cena acknowledged that and he also said that “Logan Paul is the biggest dumbass I’ve ever seen.” Logan immediately switched course and called Cena a big liar. Logan called Cena a charity case and since Cena was giving out matches he wanted one. Cena said that John Cena versus Logan Paul sounded great. Logan said he wanted the match at Clash in Paris because that was box office. Suddenly, Drew McIntyre attacked Cena from behind. Logan and Drew double-teamed Cena until Cody Rhodes’s music played and he came out to save Cena. Cody and Cena cleared the ring. Cena accepted the match for Clash in Paris and challenged Logan and Drew to a tag team match tonight. Cena and Cody were pumped up. Cena finished with “The Champ is Here!”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The crowd in Montreal was on FIRE to start the show. Cena is one of the best ever at feeding off a crowd and this was no exception. I take issue with Cena’s claim that the fans ARE the show, since that is why we still have dumb “This is Awesome” chants and an arena full of fans yelling “One More Time” when a babyface is being attacked. Cena has always had this stance and I’d argue it’s been more of a misguided hindrance than anything else.

However, Cena did a great job here at being excited and thankful while acknowledging that his time is coming to an end in WWE. It’s complete nonsense to believe that anyone will forget Cena’s career after he’s gone. It could be a good story, but what can he possibly accomplish in the next few months that will make him feel like he won’t be forgotten now?

Lastly, clearly the players in these stories have shifted since Cody and Cena are officially aligned now, with Drew and Logan being their main foils. The big match between Logan and Cena is set. If history is precedent, then Cody will be defending the WWE title in Paris against Drew too.)

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to the show and pointed out that Montreal has hosted 4 PLEs. He said that the Bell Centre had a sellout crowd of 14,747 tonight. Wade Barrett speculated that the crowd tonight might break the noise scale.

– The Motor City Machine Guns were interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage. Cathy asked if they were ready to take on Solo Sikoa’s MFT’s tonight after their brutal ladder match at Summerslam. Alex Shelley, showing off taped ribs, said that of course they weren’t recovered enough yet, but that have made a legacy about getting knocked down and getting back up. Chris Sabin said that they have been champions their whole career and that tonight their road to the top begins again. The Guns made their entrance. [c]

Solo and the MFT’s made their way to the ring. It was announced that it would be Talla Tonga and J.C. Mateo competing in the match, which hadn’t been said until now.

(1) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. THE MFTs (Talla Tonga & J.C. Mateo w/Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa)

The bell rang for the first match 29 minutes into the show as Shelley and Mateo locked up. Talla tried to attack Shelley from the apron, but Shelley ducked. Mateo knocked him and when he got back up Shelley made a blind tag. Sabin hit a missile dropkick from the top rope, knocking Mateo to the floor. Shelley hit a baseball slide on the floor on Mateo and Sabin followed up with a dive through the second rope. Shelly and Sabin double-teamed Talla on the floor with kicks. The Guns looked to be going for an early Skull and Bones attempt but Talla broke it up as they went to a split-screen break. [c]

Talla dominated during the break and leveled Shelley with a chop when they returned. Shelley escaped his clutches and dove to tag in Sabin, who entered with another top rope dropkick on Mateo. Sabin threw a flurry of punches and clotheslines that didn’t faze Mateo. Sabin eventually got Mateo to the ground with a tornado DDT, resulting in the first two-count of the match. Shelley tagged in and they hit double-team superkicks. Shelley covered for another nearfall and tagged out. Mateo dropped both Guns with a double clothesline and covered Sabin. Shelley broke up the pin. The Guns rallied with another double superkick but they couldn’t capitalize because Talla came in after another blind tag. Talla knocked Shelley to the floor and hit a monstrous chokeslam on Sabin and covered for the win.

WINNERS: Talla Tonga & J.C. Mateo via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A relatively easy for the MFT group. It would appear that the Guns will not be regaining those Tag Team Championships anytime soon. Perhaps we will be getting an MFT versus the Wyatt Sicks feud. That will be a difficult task since both are heel factions.)

After the match, Solo stood in the ring with the MFTs and claimed that they will be the next Tag Team Champions. He also said that he is feeling great as the United States Champion, but unfortunately there is no one in the locker room to fight him. Solo said this is the last city he wants to wrestle in anyway so they were going to go celebrate. They were interrupted by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis. Aldis introduced Solo’s surprise opponent tonight, hometown boy Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn came out to a thunderous ovation as his home crowd elatedly sang his song. Wade Barrett said that the crowd “went banana” in honor of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer and Montreal native Pat Patterson. [c]

(2) SOLO SIKOA (w/Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, J.C. Mateo) vs. SAMI ZAYN

The impromptu non-title match began with another “Ole Ole Ole” chant as Sami got excited for the support. Solo covered his ears. They locked up and Solo backed Sami into the corner. They had a clean break as Solo asked Sami if he remembered the Samoan Spike. Sami went for the exploder suplex in the corner but Solo escaped. Sami hit the turnbuckle punches in the order, but Solo again escaped and leveled him with a shoulder. It was Solo’s turn to climb up and rain down punches. But Sami escaped and hit at least 25 of his own, to the delight of the crowd. Solo reversed a whip, but Sami maneuvered around, clotheslined Solo to the floor. Sami hit a somersault splash over the top onto Solo, but when he landed he was surrounded by the rest of the MFTs. Sami rolled back into the ring but when the ref was distracted by Solo, Talla clotheslined Sami down from the apron. [c]

Sami reversed a top rope Samoan Drop attempt into a sunset flip powerbomb and a cover for a two-count. Sami attempted a back suplex but couldn’t get Solo up. Solo hit a spinning Solo slam earning a two-count of his own. Solo called for the Samoan Spike. Sami kicked his hand away and hit an exploder suplex. Sami fired up and called for the Helluva kick leading to Tonga Loa jumping up on the apron. Sami knocked him off and hit another exploder suplex. Now it was Mateo’s turn to jump up on the apron. Sami fought him off. Talla Tonga got up on the apron and Sami told him to come in the ring too. Sami turned around and ate a Solo superkick. Solo went for the Samoan Spike, but Sami ducked and got a quick roll-up for the surprising victory. Sami quickly rolled out of the ring to avoid being attacked by the MFT group as Solo looked stunned.

WINNER: Sami Zayn via pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The story here was that the odds were stacked against the hometown boy but he managed to pull off the surprising victory. Sami’s current trajectory either ends with a World Championship victory as a babyface or they are making a huge mistake. Solo shouldn’t be hurt by this loss.)

– The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair chatted in the back. Flair said she knew that tomorrow is Bliss’s birthday because it said it on the company calendar. Flair said she got her something and would give it to her in grand fashion. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I want to see this company calendar. If it’s like any company calendar I’ve ever had to use, it exists only to be told you must update it even though no one ever checks it anyway. I digress. I also want to believe it has fun things on it like Uncle Howdy’s birthday, Seth & Becky’s anniversary, & an “off-site” event for all Tag Teams so they can learn teamwork principles.)

[HOUR TWO]

– A backstage creepy Wyatt Sicks vignette aired. Uncle Howdy said that when they speak it will always bear truth because that is what they’ve always sought out to do. There were clips of the Summerslam ladder match cut into the video. Joe Gacy said that they showed them all that their power was a harmless illusion. Dexter Lumis said they woke them up from their dreams and made them realize the reality. Nikki Cross said they made it clear that it isn’t about fear or gloating. Erik Rowan said it was about something so much bigger and there were more lessons to be learned. He said that the Wyatts story has only just begun. They all laughed and hit had a quick cut away.

– The Street Profts and B-Fab were shown reacting to the Wyatt video from the Doctor/Trainer room. B-Fab wondered what that all even meant. Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, and Candice LeRae walked in and yelled at the Profits for first losing the tag team championships to the Wyatts, and then for nearly killing Candice at Summerslam. Candice was sporting a gigantic bruise from falling off the ladder through tables during the ladder match. Angelo Dawkins questioned why Candice was even involved in the match. Nick Aldis walked in and made a match between the two teams for next week’s Smackdown. Aldis claimed he was going to restore order to the Tag Team division.

– The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance together after each first getting their individual music. Highlights were shown from their Tag Team Championship Victory from Summerslam Night One. There were a couple tables set up in the ring. One had a cake on it. The other had a gift wrapped in hot pink paper. The cake said: “Congratulations Charlotte Flair!” in big writing. In small writing it said “& Alexa. P.S. Happy Birthday”. Flair explained it all to Bliss because apparently Bliss is blind. Flair said that the gift was for them both. Bliss said that she didn’t need to get a gift. They argued about it for a minute until Bliss said she was scared. Flair was eager and opened it. Flair handed Bliss a Lilly doll that was wearing the “We’re Not Friends” shirt. The fun didn’t stop there. Flair claimed that Lilly needed a partner too, so she pulled out an ugly doll named “Charlie” that was also wearing the shirt. The crowd chanted for Charlie and Bliss seemed to appreciate the gift. Flair said that she and Montreal also needed something else and said: “you may hug me.” Bliss hesitated but started inching her way toward Flair until… Chelsea Green’s music played before they could hug.

Chelsea said that she’s Canadian but the fact that this crowd was cheering for all this made her want to turn in her passport. She said that it does make sense though since because they are all Habs fans they don’t see champions often. That got a predictably big reaction. Chelsea walked toward the ring, accompanied by her Secret Hervice, and claimed that they should be celebrating her homecoming. Flair said that she had one more gift for Bliss…”kicking Chelsea’s ass tonight.” The busy Nick Aldis walked on stage and told Bliss that he had a gift for her too, a brand new referee, and made the match for right now. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Aldis is busy tonight since they only announced one match prior to the show starting. Don’t think too hard about that stuff or your brain will melt. The segment risked flopping because it was kinda dumb. But the overall success and goodwill that the Flair & Bliss relationship had earned kept it afloat. It’s becoming very clear that when someone turns it will be Bliss turning on Flair. I truly hope that doesn’t happen for a LONG time. I still believe they shouldn’t have won the title yet, but here we are. I hope they can keep the momentum of this story as they try to keep the titles. Charlie looked like a teacher I had once.)

– Carmelo Hayes knocked on Nick Aldis’s office door, but The Miz answered instead. Miz wanted to hug Hayes, but he backed away. Hayes asked where Miz has been after leaving him high and dry for two months. Hayes said he wanted to go demand a United States title match. Miz told Hayes to be patient and said that Cena always gets title shots even though Miz beat him, Logan Paul gets them even though Miz brought him into WWE, and Bliss gets things because it’s her birthday. Hayes said that is all about Miz, but what about him? Miz told Hayes that he got them a tag team championship match for next week. Hayes didn’t look too excited but shook Miz’s hand. Aldis walked up and Miz said he wanted to talk to him in his office.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good to see them pick this story back up now that Mia is presumably back from filming the American Gladiators reboot. Clearly Miz hadn’t already asked Aldis for the tag title match, so it will be interesting to see what happens when Hayes finds out he lied.)

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven, Alba Fyre)

Our second impromptu match of the evening began with Tessitore referring to Chelsea as “The Northland Nuisance.” Flair cartwheeled out of a hammerlock and posed. She stepped on Chelsea leading to Chelsea bailing to the floor and trying to call timeout. Chelsea got back in the ring and cheated to gain control, but not for long as Flair chopped her a few times before Flair flipping in the corner. Flair with a cross-body halfway across the ring and covered for a two-count. The Hervice tried to interfere but did so very poorly. Flair rolled up Chelsea for a nearfall, who kicked her off and sent her face first into the second turnbuckle. Chelsea saluted and Tessitore yelled at Barrett for saluting too. [c]

The cake was sitting at ringside, which is almost certainly foreshadowing. Flair hit a bunch of chops on a wobbly Chelsea. Flair suplexed Chelsea and kipped up as the fans cheered. Flair hit the Natural Selection and covered but Chelsea kicked out at two. Flair contemplated her next move as Chelsea huddled in the corner. Flair ran into a boot in the corner. Chelsea met Flair at the top rope and hit a big superplex. Chelsea got a nearfall from that, with Barrett pointing out that it was a sluggish kickout by Flair. Chelsea order the Secret Hervice to slide the cake into the ring. They did and then Bliss hit a flip dive off the apron that took the Hervice out. Back in the ring Chelsea set Flair up to give her the Unprettyher into the cake, but Flair reversed it. Chelsea had cake all over her face as Flair cinched in the Figure Eight leglock. Chelsea quickly tapped out.

After the match, Bliss and Flair ate some of the cake.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair by submission in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m typing my analysis as soon as they showed the cake still sitting at ringside. You’re gonna have to take my word on that of course. I put the odds at 100% that this delectable dessert will end up in the pouty puss of Chelsea in about 5 minutes.

Update- I was right. But like…of course I was. I know you all thought the same thing. Do we all need new hobbies?)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in what looked to be a prop closet. Cathy pointed out that Stratton has been on quite a run. Stratton said that she will keep doing what she’s been doing for 216 days. Jade Cargill walked up and told Stratton that if her foot hadn’t found the rope she’d be the champion. Cargill said that next time the story will be different. Stratton said that the story may be different but the outcome will be the same. Kiana James, with United States Champion Giulia, walked up and gave Cargill her business card. James said that if Cargill wanted a U.S. title shot they should talk. Cargill looked unimpressed and said if she wanted the shot she’d do it on her time her way. Michin walked up and asked for the card so she could get a U.S title shot. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Looks like the Cargill versus Stratton feud will continue. That was a clever way for Michin to get a U.S. title shot too.)

– A video aired with Aleister Black saying that the difference between good and evil is your convictions. He pointed out that the fans cheered when Damian Priest wanted to put him through a table last week. Black said that violence begets violence and because of that Priest is now recuperating at home with a hairline fracture in his jaw (from a Black Mass kick last week). He said the difference between them is that when someone pushes Priest he pushes back, but when someone pushed Black he pushed them off the cliff and waits to hear them smack at the bottom.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good character development for Black. I’ve liked how they’ve used him since his return to WWE.)

– John Cena was confronted by Ron Killings in the back. The mimed each other’s movements. That convinced R-Truth(?) that the real Cena is back so he said that he (Truth) is back too. Truth clicked his heels together and hugged Cena. Cena said he had been worried about Truth for five months and then Cena rattled off a bunch of the heel things that he had actually done like saying he was going to ruin wrestling and making the kid cry in Brussels. Truth looked confused.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sigh. The course correction continues (concludes?) One day we may be talking about this Cena heel run as one of the biggest flops in WWE history, right up there with things like the Invasion angle. At least R-Truth might be back to being funny again.)

– Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre made their separate entrances for the main event. [c]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes made their respective entrances.

(4) CODY RHODES & JOHN CENA vs. LOGAN PAUL & DREW MCINTYRE

Cody and Logan started things off to a chorus of “Cody, Cody Rhodes” chants. Cody knocked down Logan and did a cartwheel. Cody pointed at Cena while he had Logan in an armlock, so Logan took advantage and reversed it. Cody escaped and hit a hesitation suplex on logan, holding him up for about 7 seconds. Logan with a quick roll up attempt when Cody was going to tag out, but it led to nothing. Drew tagged in. Cody with a powerslam. Cody knocked Logan to the floor and turned around to eat a Glasgow kiss from Drew. Drew chucked Cody to the floor like a “sack of spuds,” according to Barrett. Cena helplessly looked on as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Drew was dominating Cody who was desperately reaching to tag in Cena. Drew missed an attack and went shoulder first into the corner. Cody finally made the hot tag to Cena who entered for the first time in the match. The crowd erupted as Cena hit his patented moves on Logan (shoulder blocks, release slam, five-knuckle shuffle) and hitting an AA. Drew broke up the cover and wanted to hit a Claymore kick but Cody interfered. Cody sent Drew to the floor and then dove onto him. Back in the ring Logan hit a blatant low blow on Cena leading to an immediate disqualification.

WINNERS: John Cena & Cody Rhodes via disqualification in 8:00.

After the match, Cena and Logan fought to the back. Cody cleared off the announce table so he could put Drew through it. But Drew nailed Cody in the head with the WWE Championship belt. Drew stared at the title belt as a disheveled fan with a bandana on looked on in disbelief from the front row. Drew turned around and nailed Cody with a Claymore kick that put Cody through the hardwood front of the announce table. Tessitore sold it like someone just shot a puppy. Drew got down and whispered to Cody, who was laying underneath the table, that he knew this would happen.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Yet another inconclusive ending of a tv main event match. At least it wasn’t from interference I guess. The Claymore kick through the front of the announce table looked great though. As I mentioned earlier, we will certainly be getting Cody vs. Drew at Clash in Paris)