FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: One of worst Impacts in a while, Hogan rumor, Carlito news, Heenan, Jim Ross’s future, Summerslam (159 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 29 and 30, 2010.

On the July 29, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers on the random Hulk Hogan rumor today, TNA Impact tonight, the “free TV” PPV on Impact after Hardcore Justice, whether the Impact special can help boost ratings long-term, the latest on Paul Heyman, TNA’s Ranking system, Raw SPOILERS for next week, John Cena ripping Percy Watson, WWE’s Raw GM storyline, Nexus’s “higher power,” Abyss’s “they,” and Kevin Nash-Jeff Jarrett tangled webs of convoluted and confusing storylines.

Then on the July 30, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on last night’s TNA Impact, some seriously-flawed elements of the show, the introduction of the TV Title, what TNA has a chance to prove (discipline) introducing the new title, Eric Young randomly back on Impact doing comedy, TNA’s line-up for the Aug. 12 Impact special, potential expectations for the Hardcore Justice PPV, Breaking News analysis during the show of TNA Impact viewership, Breaking News analysis of Carlito booked for MTV2 taping, potential WWE Hall of Fame inductees, when Shawn Michaels could be in WWE HOF, Bobby Heenan’s health, Jim Ross’s future as an announcer, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the Summerslam PPV line-up, whether it’s a strong-enough line-up for a Summerslam, what to do with NXT Season 2 Rookies, and more.

