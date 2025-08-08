FREE PODCAST 8/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk MJF in “Happy Gilmore 2,” MJF set up as next World Title challenger, Brodido upsets Young Bucks, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- MJF in “Happy Gilmore 2”
- World title picture
- Brodido upsets The Young Bucks
- Christian and Cope still feel like there is a long way to go
- Jon Moxley vs. Speedball
- Darby lays out challenge for Moxley
- Reports of The Hurt Syndicate “rubbing people the wrong way backstage”
- Alex Windsor added to the TBS Championship match and Athena bests Toni Storm
- Swerve promo on Okada
- Kyle Fletcher TNT Championship celebration
- Upcoming shows
- Mailbag and trivia
