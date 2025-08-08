News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk MJF in “Happy Gilmore 2,” MJF set up as next World Title challenger, Brodido upsets Young Bucks, more (108 min.)

August 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • MJF in “Happy Gilmore 2”
  • World title picture
  • Brodido upsets The Young Bucks
  • Christian and Cope still feel like there is a long way to go
  • Jon Moxley vs. Speedball
  • Darby lays out challenge for Moxley
  • Reports of The Hurt Syndicate “rubbing people the wrong way backstage”
  • Alex Windsor added to the TBS Championship match and Athena bests Toni Storm
  • Swerve promo on Okada
  • Kyle Fletcher TNT Championship celebration
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and trivia

