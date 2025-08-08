VIP PODCAST 8/8 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cena basks in cheers and addresses Lesnar attack, Logan & Drew vs. Cody & Cena headlines, plus Charlotte-Alexa dolls and cake (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 8 edition of WWE Smackdown including John Cena basking in cheering and addressing Brock Lesnar, but ungraciously completely ignoring that Cody Rhodes beat him for the WWE Title in a hard-fought classic battle. The show featured Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes & John Cena, plus a Charlotte-Alexa segment with birthday cake and dolls, Sami Zayn vs. Solo in his home market of Montreal, and more.

