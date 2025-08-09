FREE PODCAST 8/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Cena ignores that Cody beat him and that he lost WWE Title, Drew up next for Cody, Charlotte-Alexa (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including a high-energy feel-good celebration by John Cena in which he largely ignored he lost the top WWE Title and that Cody Rhodes beat him in a classic, and instead decided to talk about the Montreal Screwjob and management fearing certain crowd reactions. Then a pivot for Cody Rhodes to Drew McIntyre after an unannounced main event of Cody & Cena vs. Drew & Logan Paul. With live callers and live chat interaction, they also discussed Charlotte-Alexa Bliss and the dolls, the Tiffany-Jade Cargill follow-up, the tag division, the Brock Lesnar return, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.