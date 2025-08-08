WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Do you remember the short title reigns featured in WWE’s latest video, inspired by Seth cashing in on Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In WWE, typically a wrestler’s ultimate goal is to win a championship singles title. The joy that comes over their face when they lift the championship belt over their head is amazing for both them and their fans. All the hard work they put in over the years have finally paid oﬀ.

Some title reigns have lasted years, where the wrestler beat tons of other wrestlers in intense feuds that showcased why they became champion in the first place. However, some reigns haven’t been long at all.

The introduction of Money in the Bank and the briefcase cash-in has resulted in some extremely short reigns. The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time focusing on the times wrestlers didn’t get that big title reign that they were expecting. This video showcases some of those times where title reigns only lasted for a few moments due to the Money in the Bank briefcase, along with a few other surprises.

This was a good video showing how the Money in the Bank briefcase is an eﬀective tool in making short title reigns. If a wrestler wins Money in the Bank, they have up to a year to cash in to get a championship match. But when a new champion is crowned, the briefcase holder wants to make sure they ruin their night. I really enjoyed seeing Seth Rollins cashing in on C.M. Punk.

Rollins’ strategy was brilliant. Him faking his leg injury made it an all-time moment for people who don’t keep up with wrestling news because they thought he was legitimately injured.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

This went further back, too, to Yokozuna and Andre the Giant losing their championships quickly. Money in the Bank wasn’t around then, but there were still ways to lose your title in quick fashion. Whenever a new champion is crowned, they better be aware that the Money in the Bank contract holder is right around the corner.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing how new champions are blindsided by the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. They are tired, beaten down, bruised, and not expecting to get cashed in on. For the briefcase holder, they are well rested and able to compete without getting tired. That’s why the tactic still works after all these years. Being champion means you have to be ready for any attack at any time.

Adding the Money in the Bank briefcase into the mix raises that chance of losing your title. They also do it at the end of the match because of the implications that occur if you cash in during the match. If the cash in happens at that time, the match becomes a triple threat. There is a chance you could lose the match and fail your cash in, which would make your win worthless. Interrupting a new champion is still the most eﬀective way for the Money in the Bank briefcase holder to become champion themselves.