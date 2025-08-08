10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (8-6-2015): Naomi & Sasha vs. Charlotte & Becky, Stardust (Cody Rhodes) vs. Zack Ryder, plus New Day, Reigns, Mark Henry

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown review

August 6, 2015

Taped 8/4/15 in Sacramento, Calif.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– “In Memory: Rowdy Roddy Piper 1954-2015.”

– The Roddy Piper tribute video package aired to kick off Smackdown.

– The first in-arena shot was the crowd reacting to that video with chants of “Roddy” and various Piper-related signs.

– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– The show proper opened with Roman Reigns coming down from the crowd. As he did, the closing moments from the six-man tag match featuring Reigns on Raw was shown. A graphic for Reigns vs. Rusev tonight went up on the screen. It’ll be the main event. Reigns said at Battleground, he thought he was going one-on-one with Bray Wyatt. Instead, Luke Harper inserted himself and Reigns insinuated Wyatt wants a family war. Reigns laid down the challenge of Harper & Wyatt vs. Reigns & Dean Ambrose at Summerslam. Reigns vowed he and Ambrose would bring the fight to Summerslam. That would’ve ended the segment had Rusev’s music not interrupted, bringing him and Summer Rae onto the stage.

Rusev said he has more important things to talk about. Reigns laughed that off. Rusev said Reigns should be focusing on facing him tonight. Reigns made a crack about Rusev dressing Summer up like Lana. “You don’t talk about my hot Summer,” said Rusev. Reigns made fun of not being able to understand Rusev and called him a “sexist freak.” Reigns offered Rusev to come to the ring to talk to him in a language the whole world can translate. He cocked his fist, signaling the Superman punch. That made Rusev wave the Bulgarian flag. The transition of Reigns into John Cena continues.

– Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Jimmy Uso were shown at ringside. They previewed the upcoming Divas match, featuring Charlotte taking on Naomi.

– The New Day was walking backstage. They came upon a production assistant. They encouraged him to clap along with them, then Kofi Kingston slammed a ball over his head into a small hoop Xavier Woods was holding. Six-man tag action is next.

1 – THE NEW DAY vs. THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS & MARK HENRY

Before the match, they showed a PTP/Henry inset interview. The tag champs talked about New Day trying to get in line for a title shot but Henry said they’re just getting in line for the Hall of Pain. “New Day sucks” chant early on from the crowd. Woods worked a wristlock on Young and shouted, “who sucks now?” Atomic drop followed by a running knee by Young for a near-fall. Kingston got popped as soon as he tagged in. Back suplex onto the apron by Young. A stand-off occurred outside the ring between the two teams as they went to break at 2:27 of the match.

Back at 6:22 of the match, with Titus O’Neil delivering a chop to the chest of Kingston. Mark Henry tagged in and proceeded to step on Kofi. Jimmy Uso and Lawler both said the Lucha Dragons deserve to be #1 contenders for the tag titles. New Day took over on offense against Young. After a series of stomps from all three heels in the corner, Kingston caught Young with a flip kick, then a Woods superkick, and a Big E. splash. The pin was broken up by O’Neil. O’Neil ended up making the hot tag. Henry tagged in and O’Neil fall-away slammed Kofi into the arms of Henry behind him. Henry then delivered a World’s Strongest Slam for the win.

WINNERS: Henry and the Prime Time Players, at 11:22. They did this a few weeks ago too with the one guy not involved in the storyline/feud picking up the victory. It seems odd, but helps Henry after he was downed quickly on Raw. The tag division doesn’t have an elite team right, but the depth isn’t terrible.

– The announcers discussed Summerslam being four hours this year. Lawler used the same flash cards for the WWE Network that JBL used on Raw.

– Clips aired from the WWE Network Original Series, Swerved.

– More of the Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker brawl will be shown.

– In addition, Paul Heyman’s Last Rites speech from Raw will air as well.

– Tonight, on the WWE Network: The debut of Table for 3, featuring Roddy Piper (in his last WWE appearance), Paul Orndorff, and Gene Okerlund. It was taped at this past year’s WWE Hall-of-Fame. It’s a breakfast conversation between the three. Sounds a bit like Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee concept.

– Rich Brennan caught up with New Day backstage. They noted that Mark Henry beat them, not the Prime Time Players, tonight. I guess that’s why Henry got the win. Big E. told Brennan (while mispronouncing his name) not to bring his negativity into their area. The team broke out in song, repeating “Hey, we want some New Day,” over and over again. Maybe that’ll replace their “New Day” chant.

– The announcers reacted to that interview, then sent it to a video package on Charlotte. She said she will main event Wrestlemania some day.

– Charlotte and Becky Lynch emerged from backstage for Charlotte’s Smackdown singles debut. It’s against Naomi and it’s next.

2 – CHARLOTTE vs. NAOMI

Phillips continued calling Charlotte’s group the “Submission Sorority.” An extended collar-and-elbow tie-up showed off the athleticism of both women. The announcers continued name-dropping Ronda Rousey. Roll-up and a bridge by Charlotte for two. Team BAD was at ringside with Naomi, for the record. Naomi replied to a chop across the chest with a slap across the face. Figure-Eight locked in by Charlotte, leading to Sasha Banks running in for a disqualification.

WINNER: Charlotte, via DQ, at 1:54. A means to an end, and a little more storyline than we’ve been getting with the women’s matches lately.

Becky Lynch took out Team BAD, sending them reeling outside the ring. Mike Chioda was quickly (like, too quickly) over to the ring announcer, listening to his earpiece and relaying a message from The Authority: We’ve got a tag match after the break.

3 – CHARLOTTE & BECKY LYNCH vs. NAOMI & SASHA BANKS

The match began upon return from break. Naomi worked the arm of Lynch. A couple of roll-ups from Lynch only got her two-counts. A series of leg-drops followed by a blind tag by Charlotte and a knee-drop. Charlotte kept taking Naomi over with headscissors that she kept locked-in on the mat in a cool series. Tamina ended up getting involved, kicking Charlotte off the apron and allowing Sasha Banks to gain control. The heels had their opportunity to work over Charlotte. Really nice ring awareness shown by Banks a few times on pin attempts. Lynch made the tag at 6:11 after Charlotte broke free from Banks. Lynch awkwardly had to adjust her pin attempt on Naomi so that she faced the hard camera. Cover after a leg-drop by Naomi, only for two. Naomi had Lynch tied up in a neck-tie submission move when they went to break at 8:02 of the match.

Back at 11:33 with Lynch and Banks as the legal women. Naomi pulled the hair of Lynch as she stopped her from tagging Charlotte. Tag was finally made toe Charlotte at 13:32. Neck-breaker and a spear greeted Banks. The announcers didn’t think Naomi tagged in when she broke up a pin, but she was treated by the referee as the legal participant. Small package by Charlotte, but Naomi reversed it and picked up the win.

WINNERS: Naomi and Banks, at 14:30. Yes, that WAS a Divas match/segment that spanned three segments. An impressive and fun match. The whole “Divas Revolution” may still be a vague concept, but the women are bringing it in the ring.

Replays aired of the finish and the moves leading up to it.

– The announcers talked about the Divas match, then pitched it to part of the promo from Seth Rollins that opened Raw. They also showed Neville accepting the open challenge set forth by Rollins. Back to the announcers, who wondered aloud whether or not John Cena would accept Rollins’ challenge.

– Reigns vs. Rusev is tonight’s main event.

4 – ZACK RYDER vs. STARDUST

Courtesty of Facebook, they showed Stardust mocking Neville backstage when interviewed by Eden Stiles Monday night. Then, Stephen Amell of Arrow Tweeted to Stardust that he’ll be on Raw next Monday. No entrance for Ryder. He sent Stardust face-first into the mat and mounted Stardust in the corner to hammer away. Handspring kick by Stardust to turn the tables. Surfboard applied by Stardust. The announcers talked about how Cody Rhodes actually believes he’s Stardust, just as he believes Stephen Amell doesn’t exist; only Arrow does. Stardust was face-planted by Ryder. Missile dropkick off the middle rope by Long Island Iced Z. Broski Boot connected. Stardust kicked out of a roll-up then hit Queen’s Crossbow for the win.

WINNER: Stardust, at 3:55. Fine enhancement win for Stardust, but the match wasn’t much.

Stardust worked the mic after the match. He talked about Arrow coming to Raw to go toe-to-toe with him.

– After the Lesnar vs. Taker brawl last month, we’ll see the message Heyman and Lesnar sent to Undertaker, next.

– Phillips thanked Demi Lovato for “Cool for the Summer,” the official Summerslam theme.

– The announcers sent it to part of Heyman’s promo from Monday.

– Big Show was backstage with Brennan. He mocked Ryback for his staph infection. He said he’ll take the Intercontinental Title from Ryback. And he’s not concerned about the “minor role” Miz will have in things.

– Roman Reigns came out for the main event. It’s next.

– Another plug for the series premier of Table for 3 coming up after Smackdown on WWE Network.

5 – ROMAN REIGNS vs. RUSEV

The men began with a stare-down in mid-ring. A lock-up led nowhere. A couple of shoulder knock-downs by Rusev, but he then ran into a right hand from Reigns. Rusev took over and stomped Reigns. Rusev took Reigns, who was on the apron, and flung him into the steel post. Reigns was hurt on the outside as they cut to break at 3:18 of the match.

Back at 6:32 with Reigns back in the ring and Rusev attempting to wear him down. Rusev picked Reigns right up out of the corner and suplexed him. Middle-rope headbutt missed by Rusev. The men exchanged right hands, with Reigns coming out on top. Flying clothesline by Reigns found the mark. Reigns clobbered Rusev with clotheslines in the corner. Desperation spinning heel kick (though it looked more like Rusev got him with his hip) from Rusev for a near-fall. Reigns with a sit-out powerbomb on Rusev out of the corner, again for a near-fall. Superman punch set up, but Rusev caught Reigns with a superkick. Superman punch by Reigns anyway, and both men were down. Summer approached the steps to presumably interfere in some fashion, but Lana came to ringside and attacked Summer. The two rolled around and Lana slapped Summer. Rusev was not happy with this development, and Reigns rolled Rusev up for two. Jumping side kick by Rusev for two. Another kick by Rusev missed but a spear from Reigns did not.

WINNER: Reigns, at 14:29.

A few replays of key moments in the match were shown. As Reigns celebrated, Bray Wyatt showed up on the Titan-Tron. He said he tried to warn Reigns that his hands will bring the Reigns empire crumbling down. Wyatt accepted the Summerslam challenge, family vs. family. Wyatt said Reigns should know by now that he welcomes this war. The show closed with the Wyatt fade out.