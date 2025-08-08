10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (7-30-2015): Seth & Owens vs. Cesaro & Moxley, R-Truth vs. Stardust (Cody Rhodes), plus Rusev, Sheamus, Swagger, Big E, Kofi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown review

July 30, 2015

Taped 7/28/15 in Tulsa, Okla.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– Smackdown Open.

– Following the usual pomp and circumstance that opens the show, Seth Rollins walked out. Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Jimmy Uso were shown at ringside on commentary. We were also shown clips or Rollins vs. Cena from Raw, including Cena’s broken nose. Rollins waited out “you tapped out!” chants and responded by asking, “so what?!” He talked about walking out as champion at Battleground against Brock Lesnar, yet all he hears from fans is, “so what?” More “you tapped out” chants. He said he reached his breaking point on Monday night, with John Cena being the victim of his rage. Footage of Cena’s nose breaking was again cued up. WWE sure doesn’t like when blood and this sort of thing happens, but they have no problem taking advantage after the fact. This included black and white photos of Cena’s broken nose after the match, courtesy of WWE.com.

Rollins said that what he did was gruesome, but also beautiful in a way. He called himself an artist, but before he could get any further, he was interrupted by Cesaro’s music. Cesaro said Rollins would’ve just gone on and on and on if he hadn’t interrupted. Cesaro said Rollins left out the best part of his match against Cena on Raw: When Cena made Rollins tap. Rollins said Cena didn’t make him tap, but rather, it was a strategic move on his part. Cesaro left, saying he and Rollins have a rematch later tonight. Rollins told him to leave as he was going, so Cesaro decided to stick around and threaten to make Rollins tap out. A referee entered the ring and the match began.

1 – SETH ROLLINS vs. CESARO

A few dragon-screw leg-whips by Cesaro, but Rollins was able to escape before Cesaro could do any more damage to the leg. Thirty seconds into the match, Kevin Owens walked out from backstage. He made his way to ringside as they went to break 54 seconds in.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 3:45. Owens was on commentary. Double-stomp by Cesaro only got him a one-count. Cesaro kept trying to lock in the Sharpshooter, but Rollins kept reaching the ropes. Suplex for two at 5:07. Rollins was able to turn the tide by smashing Cesaro face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Side suplex by Cesaro. Rollins took over again with a double-knee to the spine. He tried a suicide dive onto Cesaro outside the ring, but Cesaro gave him an uppercut to stop his momentum. Back in, European uppercuts by Cesaro was followed by a Cesaro Swing attempt. Before he could take Cesaro for a ride, Owens ran in and attacked Cesaro.

WINNER: Cesaro, via disqualification, at 7:42. Cesaro got a lot of offense in against the champ. I’m fully on-board with an Owens vs. Cesaro feud.

It appeared as if Rollins was taking issue with Rollins costing him the match, but in the end, both put the boots to Cesaro until referees ran out to break it up.

– Still to come tonight, Jack Swagger vs. Rusev.

– Next, an eight-man tag match pitting Los Matadores & The Lucha Dragons against The New Day & The Ascension.

[Commercial Break]

– Los Matadores and Lucha Dragons were already in the ring. The Ascension were finishing up their entrance. Titus O’Neil and Darren Young were on commentary. Young had glasses on and was ready to take notes on their potential opponents in this match. When New Day came out, they said the babyface teams could both be number one contenders, but if they win tonight, they could overtake them as number one contenders. Big E. asked the crowd who they’d rather see as tag champs, Lucha Dragons, Los Matadores, or them. The New Day laughed at the idea of the babyface teams as champions.

2 – LOS MATADORES & THE LUCHA DRAGONS vs. THE ASCENSION & BIG E. & KOFI KINGSTON

Xavier Woods was working over the announce team early on in the match. Los Matadores got the early advantage on Viktor. Sin Cara took Viktor down with an arm-bar. Konnor was able to tag in and corner Cara in the heel section of the ring. Springboard moonsault by Cara on both Ascension members. Cara went to the top, but Woods pushed him off as Kingston distracted the referee. The show went to break at 1:44 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 5:16 with Kingston stomping Cara in the corner. Frequent tags by the heels wore down Cara. One of the matadors broke up a pin by Viktor, but it didn’t put an end to the long heat segment on Sin Cara. Cara avoided a splash attempt by Viktor. Tag made to Kalisto at 9:31. He came in and did well against Big E. El Torito took care of Woods outside the ring when the Third New Day member tried to interfere. Konnor picked up Torito, but stereo dives by Los Matadores wiped out Konnor. A disagreement by the heels led to Kalisto rolling him up for the win.

WINNERS: Los Matadores and Lucha Dragons, at 10:49. Looks like the Dragons are the leading contenders to face the champs, if they don’t go the multi-team route. Long heat segment on Cara during this match, but it was at least good psychology and aggressive work.

The heels argued after the match.

– Rich Brennan caught up with Kevin Owens, telling Owens that The Authority just made a match teaming Owens with Rollins to take on Cesaro and a partner of Cesaro’s choice. After mocking Brennan, Owens said he feels sorry for whomever Cesaro gets to be his partner.

– Tonight, we’ll take a look back on the chaos of the Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar brawl.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers plugged the WWE Network and Summerslam’s move to four hours.

– A video package aired on Becky Lynch.

– From the smoky area backstage, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper cut a promo. Harper said Wyatt has showed him the way and he has a purpose. Wyatt addressed Roman Reigns, saying he knows Harper would give his life in battle, but does Reigns think the same of Dean Ambrose? Wyatt said they’re here to fix a mistake. “Anyone but you, Roman. Anyone but you.”

– Rusev came out accompanied by Summer Rae. He faces Jack Swagger after the break.

[Commercial Break]

– Rusev had a mic. He yelled at fans who were chanting “USA.” He gathered himself and said he wanted to talk about the unprofessional behavior of “the cold fish, Lana.” He said she disrespected the presence of “hot Summer.” Rusev said Lana is watching somewhere, so he spoke in Russian to her. He said he was ashamed at how he had fallen for her ways. He was clearly frustrated with himself. Rusev said tonight, after he crushes his opponent, he’ll join Summer in taking Dog Ziggler for a walk. But not in the state of Oklahoma. He went in for a kiss, but Jack Swagger’s music played to bring out Rusev’s opposition.

3 – RUSEV vs. JACK SWAGGER

Rusev and Swagger circled each other first, before Swagger took the overaggressive Rusev down with a pair of arm-drags. Rusev was almost DQ’d for his attack on Swagger in the corner, breaking just before the ref’s count reached five. Vertical suplex for only one. Swagger blocked a suplex and took Rusev down with one of his own. Rusev was back up quickly though, and clotheslined Swagger to the mat. Swagger showed some fire with a couple clotheslines in the corner following Irish whips. Swagger tried to get back into the ring from the apron, but Rusev just threw his body at Swagger, knocking the former World Champ out of the ring. They went to break at 4:33 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 8:09 with Rusev in control. Swagger notched a hard kick to the chest, which bought him some time to recover. It worked, as Swagger was re-energized. Rusev got his feet up on a Swagger Bomb. Belly-to-belly from Swagger for two at 9:32. Swagger struggled to turn Rusev on a Patriot Lock attempt, and Rusev broke free. Missed tackle by Swagger allowed Rusev to connect with the spinning heel kick. A missed kick by Rusev led to a roll-up near-fall by Swagger. Swagger Bomb for two. Rusev shoved Swagger into the post outside the ring. Back in, jumping side kick found the mark. He caught Swagger in the Accolade. Swagger almost made it to his feet with Rusev on his back, but couldn’t, and ended up tapping.

WINNER: Rusev, via submission, at 12:32. I can’t tell if WWE booked the downtrodden Swagger to go almost 13 minutes with Rusev because they actually wanted Swagger to look good, or because they just needed to fill time. I’m guessing it was to fill time. And allow Lawler to make every fish joke he knows.

A few replays of key parts of the match were shown. Rusev charged at Swagger in the corner, but Swagger moved. Patriot Lock locked in. Swagger broke it when Ruesv got to the ropes. Maybe we’ll get Rusev vs. Swagger part III with Ziggler out.

– Cesaro and a partner of his choice take on Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in tag action tonight.

– Brennan came upon Cesaro in the locker room for a word. Cesaro said he had not found a partner yet. He said no one in the locker room owes him anything, so if someone joins him, great, but if he has to go at it alone, that’s fine too.

– The announcers, on-camera, talked about the issues between Neville and Cody Rhodes. A video package was shown, updating things based on this Monday’s Raw.

– Stardust will be in action next.

[Commercial Break]

– R-Truth was finishing up his entrance out of break. Good to see Truth abiding by the rules set forth in the Battleground pre-show match against Wade Barret, as he wasn’t wearing his Kingly garb.

4 – R-TRUTH vs. STARDUST

Truth missed a corner dive, and Stardust kicked out the back of his knee. Running forearm to the back by Stardust. After a few more moves, Stardust hit his finish for the win.

WINNER: Stardust, at 2:04. Not much at all to this one, even in two minutes.

The finish was replayed, now called “The Queen’s Crossbow.” Stardust cut a promo after the match, saying Truth failed this city. Stardust tried to put a yellow mask on Truth, but Truth fought it. Neville then came out and took out Stardust. The he hit a dive onto him outside the ring. Stardust avoided a Red Arrow by running through the crowd.

– The main event tag match is still to come.

– Sheamus was backstage, working on his hair, getting ready to come into the arena, next.

– The announcers talked about per-ordering WWE2K16. The Arnold Schwarzenegger video then aired plugging Terminator as a playable character in the game.

[Commercial Break]

– The exterior of the BOK Center was shown.

– They aired clips of Owens vs. Randy Orton from Raw, with Sheamus watching on commentary, then getting involved.

– Sheamus was backstage with JoJo. So I guess he isn’t coming outâ€¦but that makes more sense as he was getting ready in the interview spot before break. Sheamus said he’s tired of the underdogs and that he’s a real man. He said Orton fancies himself a real man, but Sheamus disagreed. He said he’ll be the last real man standing in WWE. Paging Silas Young. Sheamus talked up his Money in the Bank briefcase and said he won’t stop taking Orton apart, piece-by-piece. He put his arm around JoJo as he thought about WWE without Orton. It would be a dream come true, he said.

– The announcers reacted to the promo by Sheamus, then they sent it to a video package chronicling the Lesnar vs. Undertaker situation.

– This Monday on Raw, Brock Lesnar returns.

– Kevin Owens came out for the main event tag match. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– Seth Rollins came out after break. As Rollins came to the ring, they showed how this match came about earlier tonight. They seemed ready to start the match as a two-on-one after Cesaro made his entrance, but Dean Ambrose came out at the last second. The babyfaces cleared the ring before the match even began. He heels charged back in to continue the brawl. Again, the babyfaces stood tall. One more break before the match begins.

[Commercial Break]

5 – KEVIN OWENS & SETH ROLLINS vs. CESARO & DEAN AMBROSE

The match was joined in progress out of break. Running European uppercut in the corner on Rollins from Cesaro. Owens came in and put Cesaro in a rear chin-lock. Cesaro was able to power out, and he moved out of the way of an Owens shoulder charge. It was in the heel corner, though, and Rollins made the tag. Cesaro escaped Rollins and tagged Ambrose, who was all over Rollins. Ambrose flipped Rollins out of the ring and took him down with a suicide dive. Dirty Deed avoided, but a roll-up got two. Face-first suplex by Ambrose for two. Rollins turned things around and delivered a buckle bomb to Ambrose. Top rope knee by Rollins, then a superkick for two. Owens tagged in and knocked Cesaro off the apron. He went to the top, but Ambrose crotched him. Ambrose went to the top, but Owens gave him a fisherman buster. Cesaro broke up the pin with a double-stomp. After a missed senton by Owens, Ambrose finally reached Cesaro for a tag. Cesaro locked in a cross-face on Owens, until Rollins interfered. At that point, Cesaro swung Rollins and locked in the Sharpshooter. He wasn’t legal, however, and Cesaro clotheslined Owens (along with himself) over the top. Rollins went to the top, but Ambrose superplexed him off. Owens superkicked Ambrose and went for the pop-up powerbomb, but Cesaro came in and rolled Owens up for the win.

WINNERS: Cesaro and Ambrose, 8:25 shown.

The babyfaces celebrated atop the announce table as they replayed the finish. More celebration as the show closed.

