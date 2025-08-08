AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/6): Viewership and key demo data with ten-week averages and comparison to past several years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (711,000) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 675,000 viewers, compared to 747,000 the prior week and the 000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 654,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 622,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 684,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 846,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 872,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.23.

The announced matches and segments were…

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe – Grudge match

The Young Bucks vs. Brodido – Forbidden Door World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal match

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz – Forbidden Door TBS Championship 4-Way Qualifier match

“8 Belts” Mercedes Moné to appear

