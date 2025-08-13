News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/13 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: What Lesnar’s return means for WWE company perception to fans and public, how media relationship changes, WWE going head-to-head with AEW All Out, more (97 min.)

August 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 01:34 Brock Lesnar’s Return: Initial Reactions
  • 06:06 Moral and Ethical Implications
  • 12:10 Impact on WWE’s Culture and Talent
  • 29:44  WWE’s PR Strategy
  • 37:18 Criticism of WWE’s Media Relations
  • 46:04 Bill Simmons’ Controversial Stance
  • 50:10 WWE’s Counter-Programming Tactics
  • 01:03:57 AEW Collision Review
  • 01:22:23 Max Caster’s Babyface Turn
  • 01:25:04 Previewing Upcoming AEW Events
  • 01:34:59 Final Thoughts

