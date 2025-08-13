VIP PODCAST 8/13 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: What Lesnar’s return means for WWE company perception to fans and public, how media relationship changes, WWE going head-to-head with AEW All Out, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Collision Cafe," Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 01:34 Brock Lesnar’s Return: Initial Reactions
- 06:06 Moral and Ethical Implications
- 12:10 Impact on WWE’s Culture and Talent
- 29:44 WWE’s PR Strategy
- 37:18 Criticism of WWE’s Media Relations
- 46:04 Bill Simmons’ Controversial Stance
- 50:10 WWE’s Counter-Programming Tactics
- 01:03:57 AEW Collision Review
- 01:22:23 Max Caster’s Babyface Turn
- 01:25:04 Previewing Upcoming AEW Events
- 01:34:59 Final Thoughts
