VIP PODCAST 8/13 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: What Lesnar’s return means for WWE company perception to fans and public, how media relationship changes, WWE going head-to-head with AEW All Out, more (97 min.)

01:34 Brock Lesnar’s Return: Initial Reactions

06:06 Moral and Ethical Implications

12:10 Impact on WWE’s Culture and Talent

29:44 WWE’s PR Strategy

37:18 Criticism of WWE’s Media Relations

46:04 Bill Simmons’ Controversial Stance

50:10 WWE’s Counter-Programming Tactics

01:03:57 AEW Collision Review

01:22:23 Max Caster’s Babyface Turn

01:25:04 Previewing Upcoming AEW Events

01:34:59 Final Thoughts

