WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, September 26, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,060 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for basketball.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat match
- Michin & B-Fab vs. Giulia & Kiana James
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- Sami Zayn to issue United States Championship Open Challenge
