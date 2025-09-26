WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 26, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,060 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat match

Michin & B-Fab vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Cody Rhodes to appear

Sami Zayn to issue United States Championship Open Challenge

