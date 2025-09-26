AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/24): Viewership and key demo rating data, 10-week averages, comparison to prior years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (9/24) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 638,000 viewers, compared to 667,000 the prior week and the 584,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 613,000. (Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 702,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 687,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 855,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 887,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, compared to 0.14 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.14.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,669 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,261. The arena has a capacity of 12,508 spectators when configured for basketball.

The announced matches and segments were…

Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Hologram & ???) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) – Trios match

Tony Khan to make an important announcement

