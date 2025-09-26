VIP PODCAST 9/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-6-2007): Bruce & Pat talk about Ric Flair giving notice to WWE, Listener Mail on Terry Funk, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Sept. 6, 2007 featuring senior columnist Bruce Mitchell talking about Ric Flair giving his notice to WWE and what the future may hold for the Naitch. Plus, TNA helps out by supplying this week’s Big Clip, there’s a big title change on a WWE house show, Pat answers Listener Mail about Terry Funk and wrestling managers, the Indy Lineup of the Week features four TNA wrestlers colliding on the night before No Surrender and speculation on the big announcement this Sunday night.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com