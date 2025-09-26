WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (9/24): Special “Succession” event announced, Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) vs. Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes), Chantel Monroe vs. Kendall Grey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with Evolve Prime Minister Stevie Turner, who was seated behind her desk. She announced that she brought in the NXT team of Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors from Chase U to face Swipe Right. She also announced that Evolve’s first ever special, Evolve Succession, would air on Oct. 15 on Tubi. Both championships will be defended on the show.

-Kendal Grey came to the ring. She said Wendy Choo has been terrorizing Evolve for awhile now, but she made her say “I quit.” She said she came here to find out who she was and she knows there’s not a woman in the locker room at her level, including Kali Armstrong. That got the champ’s attention, because she came out and said she knew after she beat Choo that she’d be coming after her. She said she’s no Wendy Choo. Grey said everyone looks the same in an armbar.

-Chantel Monroe came out to put her two cents worth in. She said she took care of Kylie Rae. Stevie Turner came out, and Armstrong told her she knows that she’s going to come out to make a triple threat match, but she just wants a one-on-one match. Turner said she understood, and tonight Grey and Monroe would fight each other for the opportunity to face Armstrong for the championship at Succession.

-Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors were shown warming up in the locker room. [c]

-Back from the break, a camera appeared to be surreptitiously eavesdropping on The Vanity Project, who were hanging out in the purple-lit kitchen/lounge area. Stevie Turner walked up to them, and Evolve Champion Jackson Drake asked her who his opponent would be for Succession. She told him to never, ever refer to himself in the third person again (funny). Ricky Smokes leered at Turner and made a remark about her being on-point tonight, which caused the rest of The Vanity Project to grimace. She said Keanu Carver would face Brooks Jensen for the opportunity to challenge him at Succession. He started to say something back, but Turner snapped on him and reminded him that what she says is final.

(1) CHASE U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors w/Andre Chase) vs. SWIPE RIGHT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes w/The Vanity Project)

As usual, Robert Stone lost his mind when The Vanity Project appeared. Smokes and Dixon tied up to start the match. Dixon laid into Smokes with a hard chop. Baylor tagged in and Swipe Right tried to double suplex Dixon, but Connors caught them and Chase U hit a double dropkick. They showed some superb teamwork until Swipe Right managed to gain control as the fight went to the floor. [c}

As they returned from commercial break, Baylor put Connors out of the ring as Smokes kept working on Dixon. They kept him in their corner as he struggled to tag his partner. He finally got to his corner, and Connors went to town on Swipe Right. Again, they showed incredible teamwork in clearing the ring of Swipe Right. Connors hit a beautiful twisting dive over the top and onto his opponents. After several pin attempts were broken up by both teams, all four men began throwing wild kicks at each other. Dixon got clotheslined over the top rope, and Connors hit a flying press to the outside onto Donovan and Drake. After a distraction on the outside from The Vanity Project, Swipe Right hit the Super Swipe on Connors for the pin.

WINNERS: Swipe Right at 8:22.

(Miller’s Take: This was fantastic! It’s easy to dismiss Dixon & Connors as a comedy act because they can be really funny, but they’re also super smooth in the ring and Swipe Right made excellent opponents for them. Besides this match being really exciting, it gave Swipe Right a bit of a rub by beating an NXT team.)

-After the match, Jackson Drake found a mic and started flapping his gums about how he wasn’t feeling Stevie’s idea about him facing the winner of the Carver vs. Jensen match. Drake was loudly booed. He said they had a problem, but he was going to send in their fixer, Bryce Donovan to take care of it. As they raised their hands in the ring, the sour look on Donovan’s face revealed how much he wasn’t feeling what Drake just said. There is trouble in paradise, ladies and gentlemen.

-In the locker room, Jax Presley and Harley Riggins were talking about how much weight they lifted today at the gym. They said if Stevie ever made tag team titles, she’d might as well strap them around their waists. Presley got a text from Turner saying that Adrenaline Drip wanted a rematch. They both laughed it off and agreed to it.

-Chuey Martinez was in a lounge area to interview some of the female talent about their thoughts on who would win the Grey vs. Monroe match to challenge for the Evolve Women’s title at Succession. Masyn Holiday went with Monroe, while Layla Diggs went with Grey. Nikkita Lyons felt left out, and walked up to put her two cents worth in. When Chuey asked Lyons who her pick was, she said it didn’t matter because she should have had a match with Armstrong a long time ago, then stormed off. With nobody left in the room but Wendy Choo, Martinez walked over to her and tentatively asked her who her pick was. Choo said, “This is gonna be harder than I thought.”, dropped her body pillow, and walked off. [c]

-It’s Gal was in Stevie Turner’s office. She told him Jamar Hampton’s scan came back to reveal he had a cracked hip bone and will be out indefinitely. A dejected Gal said that’s what he gets for going as hard in the gym as It’s Gal. Ridge Holland burst in and confronted Turner about not being the number one contender. Tate Wilder came in and told him not to speak to a lady that way. Turner told Wilder he could have his rematch against Holland, but he refused. He said he wasn’t ready for Holland yet, but he would be. Holland exited after Wilder, leaving It’s Gal sitting there with his head in his hands. She said she appreciated the company, but asked why he was still there. He muttered something, then Turner said, “No, seriously, get out of my office!” Gal pouted as he got up and left.

-Keanu Carver cut a promo about how he was going to smash Brooks Jensen.

(2) CHANTEL MONROE vs. KENDAL GREY – #1 Contender Match

Kelly Kincaid was handing the ring announcing duties this week. Both women went for early pins, and Monroe came up with a slap to the face of Grey. She took over on Monroe with a flying cross body off the second rope, but wound up in an armbar. Grey kipped up and hit an armdrag. Grey began showing off the skills that I believe will eventually take her to the top one day. Monroe started getting a little down and dirty before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Monroe caught Grey with a hard knee to the face. She stayed on the neck area for a bit, but only got a two count on a pin attempt. Monroe continued an aggressive offense and stayed zeroed in on Grey’s neck. Grey caught a break when she sidestepped Monroe, who went shoulder-first into the ring post. With that, Grey fired up with some offense of her own. She hit a beautiful snap powerslam, but then ate a hard boot the face that resulted in another two count.

Grey followed Monroe up to the top rope and hit a great Spanish Fly, but only got two. She locked in an armbar, but Monroe rolled her up for a near fall. Grey managed to cinch the armbar in again, and this time it was too much for Monroe, who tapped out.

WINNER: Kendal Grey by submission at 11:44 to become the #1 contender to the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was very good, especially toward the end. They had enough time to tell a decent story and exhibited great ring psychology. They picked up the pace at just the right time and scored some very believable near falls. Grey’s star continues to shine in Evolve.)

-After the match, a jubilant Carlee Bright ran to the ring to celebrate with her friend. Kali Armstrong walked out and politely applauded as the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Only two matches tonight, but both were exceptionally good. Tonight was more about the announcement of Succession and the buildup to it. I like the idea of Evolve having their own special, and hope they let it run for two hours. Stevie Turner is really entertaining in her role as PM. Her reactions and facial expressions are priceless. The future of Wendy Choo is still a mystery, but whatever the transition is, I’m looking forward to it. Kelly Kincaid was a good fit for ring announcer, as she’s one of the few who don’t feel the need to growl every word she says. See you this weekend for NXT No Mercy!