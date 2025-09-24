WWE NXT Ratings Report (9/23): Did main event between current TNA and NXT champs increase viewership and key demos compared to last week, plus 10-week averages, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (9/23) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 707,000 viewers, compared to 737,000 the prior week and the 654,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 693,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 620,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 606,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 636,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 719,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.15.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams – Title vs. Title Winner Takes All match

Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid – WWE Speed Women’s Championship #1 Contenders match

Lexis King vs. Myles Borne – Lights Out match

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT HITS & MISSES (9/23): I had no interest in this match going in but it delivered, plus a potential fatal flaw in the NXT-TNA battle right now

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Former WWE wrestler praises Paul Heyman for continuing to mentor him after he was released

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…