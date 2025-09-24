AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/24): Keller’s report on All Out fallout, Tony Khan’s announcement, Statlander vs. Shirakawa for AEW Title, Orange Cassidy return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PETERSON EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,398 tickets had been distributed as of right before showtime; arena is set up for 3,498. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Hologram & ???) vs. The Don Callis Family (“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) – Trios match

Tony Khan to make an important announcement