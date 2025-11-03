WWE RAW RESULTS (11/3): Keller’s report on CM Punk speaking about World Title win, Styles & Dragon Lee vs. JD & Balor for World Tag Titles, Bayley & Lyra vs. Asuka & Kairi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

OCTOBER 27, 2025

RIO RANCHO, N.M. AT RIO RANCHO EVENT CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,378 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,501. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/enswei5pvs

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh – World Tag Team Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Penta vs. El Grande Americano

C.M. Punk to appear