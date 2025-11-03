Tiffany and Jade on divergent paths in one key skill category, Dragunov’s U.S. Title Challenge continues to be destination viewing – WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (10/31)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Salt Lake City hosted a two-night extravaganza of professional wrestling! Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event both took place in the capital city. While the main event scene was largely resolved on Saturday night, the undercard of Smackdown is coming together quite nicely.

This episode featured some incredible wrestling from performers who are not often in the spotlight, and I am grateful to have witnessed them shine on that Halloween night of gloom! As always, I’m Chris Adams and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed.

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill: Miss

I am eternally grateful that Tiffany Stratton’s reign has come to an end, as her skills on the microphone have become very lackluster. She hasn’t had much gravitas lately, while Jade Cargill’s star has been rising.

This segment reminded me why it’s time for a new champion who can deliver promos that feel more genuine and less cheesy. I hope when Tiffany returns, she has a new set of speaking skills.

Ilja Dragunov versus Nathan Frazer: Hit:

Any match with Ilja Dragunov will be the match of the night. I’m sorry to tell you, but this is an Dragunov hype machine! He has brought a brutal elegance to this show that was badly needed. He has turned pain into entertainment, and we have been entertained ever since his return. He exudes the vibe of somebody who enjoys fighting for the sake of fighting alone, and holding the gold is just the cherry on top.

Nathan Frazer and Dragunov both risked everything as if this were a PLE, and we are lucky, so lucky, for they have the divine spirit of professional wrestling infused in their very bones! I would have been disappointed if Frazer had won, but I also would have loved the unpredictability of these open challenges.

I could have done without the involvement of Tommaso Ciampa, but I understand that story needs to move forward. If they keep Dragunov with the title and let him perform like this week after week, they will strike a golden vein of brutal glory.

Carmelo Hayes versus Kit Wilson: Hit:

This match is a hit, not because of the quality of in-ring performances, but on the strength of character. Admittedly, I am biased toward Carmelo Hayes, and Kit Wilson performed well. More than well, actually, as Wilson was able to showcase the unique brutality that comes with his effeminate masculinity. I do not say that as a dig. I genuinely appreciate his character and the way he is toying with the projections and perceptions of masculinity and violence within professional wrestling.

I am mainly excited about this match and dubbed it a hit because it featured two people who have lately been relegated to roles of forgetfulness. It seems Pretty Deadly has itself died, suffering from the Grim Reaper of injury.

I would enjoy seeing Kit Wilson go on a surprising run of victories, infused with more and more hard-hitting strategies, excellence, and execution. Hayes, of course, needs to be higher on the card, and I usually look forward to the day when he has gold around his waist.

Alexa Bliss versus Nia Jax: Miss

I’m not sure what kind of calculus I’m using, but this match was so unmemorable to me that, although it wasn’t a disaster, it failed to entertain. I enjoy Nia Jax more when she can cut loose, and she wasn’t able to do that in this match.

I understand that was intentional, as this played out like a David vs. Goliath scenario. It just wasn’t for me, and I don’t think it was really for anyone else. Alexa Bliss gets reactions, but that’s because she is Alexa Bliss, not because of the match quality itself.

MFT versus Motor City Machine Guns: Hit

The enhanced presentation of the MFTs has worked wonders, portraying them as credible, fear-inducing threats. Not all of them are at the same level; for instance, Tama Tonga stands out as a character to watch and fear.

The Motor City Machine Guns seem lost, almost as much as the Street Profits. They suffer from inconsistent booking, where there are weeks they fade from our collective awareness. This makes us care little about their successes, especially since we’ve heard very little from them in promos or personality development.

I really enjoyed them, but they are being shortchanged by the writing staff. The match was decent and borderline fun, but was barely a hit.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre Contract Signing: Hit

I’m tired of seeing Drew McIntyre come out on the bottom, and we all knew that was inevitable as he stood above Cody Rhodes holding the title belt to close the show. But there were moments of brilliance in this contract signing, specifically Cody Rhodes’s line: “Nice guys used to finish last; then I showed up.”

I want WWE to emphasize the good babyface nature of Cody Rhodes, allowing him to thrive in his virtue while also giving him a new edge. But he desperately needs to stay our hero, for we are in dark times. I need somebody virtuous on top right now. I hope Cody keeps finishing first.