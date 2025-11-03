News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/3 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-5-2007): Keller & Mitchell on 10th anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death, Angle’s DUI arrest, Michaels’s future (127 min.)

November 3, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 5 and 6, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • The Chris Jericho story this week
  • Reaction to that week’s Raw including the Triple H vs. Vince McMahon & Carlito cage match
  • The latest on the Congressional Hearings
  • Ric Flair’s underutilization
  • Shawn Michaels’s future
  • ROH Driven PPV event playing that month
  • Dixie Carter’s media conference call
  • Kurt Angle’s DUI arrest
  • The ten year anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death and reflecting on his final months and overall career

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025