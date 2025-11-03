VIP PODCAST 11/3 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-5-2007): Keller & Mitchell on 10th anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death, Angle’s DUI arrest, Michaels’s future (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 5 and 6, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- The Chris Jericho story this week
- Reaction to that week’s Raw including the Triple H vs. Vince McMahon & Carlito cage match
- The latest on the Congressional Hearings
- Ric Flair’s underutilization
- Shawn Michaels’s future
- ROH Driven PPV event playing that month
- Dixie Carter’s media conference call
- Kurt Angle’s DUI arrest
- The ten year anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death and reflecting on his final months and overall career
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.