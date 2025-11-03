VIP PODCAST 11/3 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-5-2007): Keller & Mitchell on 10th anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death, Angle’s DUI arrest, Michaels’s future (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 5 and 6, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

The Chris Jericho story this week

Reaction to that week’s Raw including the Triple H vs. Vince McMahon & Carlito cage match

The latest on the Congressional Hearings

Ric Flair’s underutilization

Shawn Michaels’s future

ROH Driven PPV event playing that month

Dixie Carter’s media conference call

Kurt Angle’s DUI arrest

The ten year anniversary of Brian Pillman’s death and reflecting on his final months and overall career

