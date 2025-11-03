WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, November 3, 2025
Where: Rio Rancho, N.M. at Rio Rancho Event Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,378 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,501. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh – World Tag Team Championship match
- Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
- Penta vs. El Grande Americano
- CM Punk to appear
