WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, November 3, 2025

Where: Rio Rancho, N.M. at Rio Rancho Event Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,378 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,501. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh – World Tag Team Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Penta vs. El Grande Americano

CM Punk to appear

