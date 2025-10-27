WWE RAW RESULTS (10/27): Keller’s report on CM Punk-Jey Uso face-to-face, Charlotte & Alexa vs. Bayley & Valkyria, Penta vs. Rusev, Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

OCTOBER 27, 2025

ANAHEIM, CALIF, AT HONDA CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,427 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,929. The arena has a capacity of 18,900 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as a drone flew over a neighborhood in Anaheim, Calif. and then a shot of the arena. They showed Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss sharing a coffee drink backstage. Then Penta striking a pose as he rolled his bag backstage. They cut to the arena. As the camera panned the audience, Tessitore said, “This is the type of card that brings a sellout here.”

-A video package aired on Jey Uso winning a battle royal last week on Raw to earn a match against no. 1 contender C.M. Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title.

-They showed the belt in the ring. Jey Uso then made his full ring entrance. He “eyed the prize,” as Tessitore put it, as Jey entered the ring. Tessitore said it’s been six months since that “magic night at WrestleMania” and he wants it again.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

Penta vs. Rusev – Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

C.M. Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face