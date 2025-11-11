NXT PREVIEW (11/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams – Last Man Standing match for NXT Championship

El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy – Men’s Speed Championship match

Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley – Women’s Speed Championship match

Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs

Tatum Paxley to speak

Blake Monroe interview segment

