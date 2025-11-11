News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (11/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

November 11, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams – Last Man Standing match for NXT Championship
  • El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy – Men’s Speed Championship match
  • Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley – Women’s Speed Championship match
  • Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs
  • Tatum Paxley to speak
  • Blake Monroe interview segment

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (11/4): Thea Hail popped out of a cake to altered lyrics for Joe Hendry theme, The Culling vs. Fatal Influence, El Grande Americano vs. Josh Briggs, Je’von Evans vs. Shugars

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Chelsea Green and Ethan Page having pies slammed in their faces, and TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan’s big promo

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025