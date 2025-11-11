NXT PREVIEW (11/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams – Last Man Standing match for NXT Championship
- El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy – Men’s Speed Championship match
- Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley – Women’s Speed Championship match
- Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs
- Tatum Paxley to speak
- Blake Monroe interview segment
