Crazy guy imitates Mongo during Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage segment on a beach, Sullivan takes an actual bump, Guerrero vs. Benoit – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (11/6/1995)

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 1995

NOVEMBER 6, 1995

(1) The Giant defeated Cobra. Giant claimed it was a title match, but Eric Bischoff vehemently said it wasn’t a title match because the Giant was not the champion…

-Gene Okerlund interviewed wrestlers in the heel locker room – Ric Flair, Big Bubba, Diamond Dallas Page, Robert Eaton, Steven Regal, Scott Norton, and Shark…

-Tony Schiavone was in the babyface locker room with Sting, Johnny B. Badd, Hacksaw Duggan, Alex Wright, Dave Sullivan, The Nasty Boys, and Mr. J.L. All of the wrestlers acted as juvenile as usual in these “vote for me!” segments…

-A segment aired “from Venice Beach” with Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage “going back to their roots.” Hogan asked Savage to stick with him on his walk through the dark side. There was a crazy old guy between them imitating Steve McMichael at age 55…

(2) “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan (mgd. by Jimmy Hart) beat Renegade. (Renegade clotheslined Sullivan over the top rope and Sullivan took the bump!) The announcers didn’t acknowledge the history between Jimmy Hart and Renegade. Sullivan executed a flip splash over the top rope and a double foot stomp off the second rope for the win. Hart wiped Renegade’s facepaint off Renegade after the match, told him he was nothing, and said, “You’re not the Renegade, you’re just plain ol’ Rick”…

-Okerlund interviewed a hyper Flair who asked for Sting…

(3) Eddie Guerrero pinned Chris Benoit although Benoit’s feet were under the ropes. During the match Bischoff talked more about the upcoming Cruiserweight tournament. They cut away from the action in the ring to show Masa Chono, Kensuke Sasaki, Masa Saito, and Jushin Liger at ringside. Bischoff plugged the 900 poll and said he wants to see Flair vs. Sting…

-Schiavone interviewed Sting in the babyface locker room. Sting said Flair used Little Stingers to get what he wanted, “which is something you don’t do in life”…

-Bischoff announced the fans picked Sting vs. Flair… Flair came to the ring without a robe. Sting aggressively attacked Flair at the bell….

-An interview with Jimmy Hart closed the show.